LETTERS: Waco should not duplicate Austin's efforts on abortion care; Griner hubbub ridiculous

Step away, Waco

Is the city of Waco going to see a sequel to the bad movie theme of “Waco City Council supports Planned Parenthood and abortion”?

Councilwoman Kelly Palmer proposed an ordinance to prop up Planned Parenthood at the July 19 council meeting. She wants Waco to join Austin and Denton in forcing the city police department to the sidelines in enforcement of Texas bans on abortion. The ordinance would have the sacrilegious name of “GRACE Act.”

On three previous occasions in the 21st century, Waco city government has acted as an ally of Planned Parenthood. Each initiative ended as a costly embarrassment for Waco.

In May of 2000, the city intensified enforcement of an ordinance governing the placement of yard signs. The enforcement was particularly strong in front of Planned Parenthood on Columbus Avenue. In November of 2001, the federal district court in Waco forced changes to the Waco sign ordinance because of the city’s unequal enforcement.

In mid-2002, the Waco-McLennan County Library System came up with a plan to transform the Planned Parenthood “health” library into a branch of the public library system. Local pro-lifers filed a lawsuit. In May of 2003, Planned Parenthood withdrew its effort to become a public library branch.

The Waco council’s biggest pro-Planned Parenthood initiative came in February of 2004. A new “parade ordinance” banned demonstrations and protests within school zones. The Planned Parenthood abortion facility was located within the school zone of Waco Montessori School across the street.

If upheld in courts, the parade ordinance would have prevented counseling moms to choose life rather than death for the babies in the wombs. In August of 2006, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans struck down the Waco ordinance as an unconstitutional violation of freedoms of assembly and speech.

I ask the Waco City Council to step away for the intense battle over abortion in our community and focus on roads, recreation, water supply, etc.

John Pisciotta, Waco

* * *

Please do not push this Guarding the Right to Abortion Care (GRACE) Act through. Waco and McLennan County residents do not want it here. We do not care what Austin does. Waco and McLennan County residents want to uphold the laws that have passed with great prayer and petition.

We value human life and want to save it all cost. We do not want to circumvent the laws, we want to uphold them. Let us value what God has created. Let us fear God and not man.

Let us continue to do good and not grow weary.

Kathy Mirick, Robinson

Poor Griner

What is all the hubbub over Brittney Griner and her arrest in Russia? Griner is a Baylor University graduate that broke the law in a foreign country. Her excuse that she did not know she had a vape pipe with THC is no excuse.

She has been coddled throughout her career and now she thinks she can break the law in a foreign land and get away with it. Yes, it’s too bad, but she brought this on herself and I for one think all news stories about poor Griner are ridiculous and getting old. What about self responsibility and making the right decisions?

I can only guess that her six-figure education at Baylor was a waste because she did not learn a thing, but she could put a ball in a hoop. Wow, that’s working for her now.

Michael Braden, Crawford