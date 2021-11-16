LETTERS: Waco should support veterans; more on Nobody's Fool; rental assistance

On one occasion a protestor took a picture of the child and me and told me he would post it on social media. Believe me, the protestor’s actions were frightening to the child and angered me. The aggressive actions of all of the protestors were in my opinion on the edge of violating our right to walk on a public sidewalk.

Also, my wife, a career teacher, taught classes at Nobody’s Fool. She told me that the young girls were very curious about sex, hygiene and other topics. In her opinion the curriculum was age-appropriate and that all materials used were given to parents to review before enrolling their child.

I understand people not supporting Planned Parenthood for their own reasons but I don’t support their lies. Planned Parenthood doesn’t exploit women with birth control. Parents reviewed the materials used in Nobody’s Fool in advance. The aggression toward escorts, parents and children while walking to the event was a primary reason to discontinue the program.

David L. McLatcher, Waco

Information lacking