LETTERS: Waco's rents too high because of property taxes; mangling climate history

High property taxes

I am a commercial real estate broker but I also own and manage a number of rental homes in the 76707 and 76708 zip codes. The average length of stay of our residents is about seven years. We have kept long-term tenants by striving to maintain our properties and keeping rents low. But we have had to increase our rents $200-$400 a month the past several years just to pay the increased property taxes. Even with these increases, on average, roughly three months of the rents received are necessary just to pay the property tax bill. Insurance and maintenance are extra. There is very little left over to pay the mortgage, much less to improve the property. And if you do improve the property, your taxes go up even more — a definite deterrent to improving the neighborhood.