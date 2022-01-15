LETTERS: Waco's rents too high because of property taxes; mangling climate history

High property taxes
I feel i must comment on the Jan. 10 article [“Study: Affordable home options slim”] written by Rhiannon Saegert. Yes, rents are high in Waco. However, the article fails to address a big factor in these inflated rents — the high property taxes that the residential rental property owners must pay.
I am a commercial real estate broker but I also own and manage a number of rental homes in the 76707 and 76708 zip codes. The average length of stay of our residents is about seven years. We have kept long-term tenants by striving to maintain our properties and keeping rents low. But we have had to increase our rents $200-$400 a month the past several years just to pay the increased property taxes. Even with these increases, on average, roughly three months of the rents received are necessary just to pay the property tax bill. Insurance and maintenance are extra. There is very little left over to pay the mortgage, much less to improve the property. And if you do improve the property, your taxes go up even more — a definite deterrent to improving the neighborhood.
We have explained our increases to our tenants by showing what the taxes were when they moved in and what they are today. Of course, they are still disheartened, so I encouraged them this past year to call Councilwoman Kelly Palmer, who represents our area, to seek relief. While she does not have a direct say in the taxing authority, I thought perhaps she could offer some assistance when granting property tax relief to the big companies coming in.
Yes, the $20 per hour wages she requests in the article is great, but we don’t have an income tax, so the $20 per hour only benefits a few employees and the rest who work at lower-paying jobs suffer. The property tax breaks given to the big rich companies then must be subsidized by the small business and residential property owners.
The bottom line: To keep rents reasonable, lower the property tax.
Clifford Allen, Waco
Groundhog day
According to John Nielsen-Gammon, state climatologist, December 2021 was the warmest December in Texas since 1889. Predictably, the first thing he blamed was global warming. If that’s the case, what caused the previous record warmth in 1889? Back then, CO2 levels were much lower and SUVs had four legs and hooves.
Conflating weather with global warming — or “climate change” as it’s generally known these days — has become the reflexive reaction to every unusual weather event. Every heat wave, cold spell, drought, flood, hurricane, tornado and forest fire is now blamed on climate change, as though there was a time when these things didn’t happen.
And why does climate change seem to cause only bad weather events? Did climate change cause those two warm Decembers or did climate change cause the 132-year gap in between? And how do we know? Thousands of years ago when the last ice age was ending, were there cave men running around beating their breasts and wringing their hands because the glaciers were melting? Probably not.
132 years between record warm Decembers hardly seems like cause for alarm. And after last February’s record cold, a little global warming feels pretty good.
Fifty years ago, climate change alarmists were telling us we had to give up oil, coal, gasoline, the internal combustion engine and beef to stop global cooling. Now they’re telling us to give those things up to stop global warming. History begins all over again every morning for some people.
David Anderson, Waco