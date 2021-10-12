LETTERS: Waco's ties to populism, supporting young lives and lack of church leadership

I grew up in extreme poverty. But for the Cold War GI Bill sponsored by Texas’ populist Senator, Ralph Yarborough, the "People’s Senator," it’s likely I would never have gone to college. Yarborough decried demagoguery, but he always implored, “Let’s put the jam on the lower shelf so the little people can reach it.” That’s populism.

The populists of today are people like senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Sherrod Brown, and President Joe Biden. I am proud to call myself a populist.

Charles Reed, Waco

Anti-woman, period

With abortion made illegal in Texas, it is good to know that pro-lifers will support candidates who want to provide welfare for indigent parents forced to have children. It is good to know that pro-lifers will support Head Start and other needed programs for these children that will enter a world of poverty and dysfunction.

Of course, I am being sarcastic. Conservatives only care about the fetus. The born are not really cared about by these so called pro-lifers until they reach military age. They will then be used to fight the rich man's war. These people are not pro-lifers at all. They are anti-woman, plain and simple.