LETTERS: Wasting taxpayer dollars on EV charging stations, bike lanes

Mission creep
I read the article in the Trib about the new MPO director for Waco and his plans for liberal uses of our taxpayer dollars. He plans on using taxpayer dollars to plan for a buildout of electric vehicle charging stations in the future. Why? That is a private enterprise’s business, not a government use of our tax dollars. Has the MPO used our tax dollars to build gas stations now or ever? No. And it should not; thus it should not be in the EV charging business either with our money.
Second, the MPO and city of Waco have gotten carried away using taxpayer dollars to add bike lanes, reducing car lanes when traffic, population and tourism is up. And they are empty 80% of the time. Whose brilliant idea was that? Then using tax dollars again to do it when bikes bring in no revenue like cars do. We pay gas tax and annual registration fees to drive cars on roads; bikes do not. Either stop using our tax dollars for bike lanes or start charging them an annual registration fee to pay their fair share.
Karl Lauritzen Jr., Waco
No mask
On the front page of Wednesday’s Trib there is a photograph whose caption reads in part: “A worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District office, 225 W. Waco Drive ...”
I was quite surprised to see that the health care worker giving the shot was totally unmasked. This sets a very poor example for the public.
Melvin Schuetz, Waco
* * *
The photo on the front page of the Dec. 29 paper shows a worker administering a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the McLennan County public health office. Just curious why in this medical setting the worker was not wearing a mask in addition to his gloves? It would appear to put both the worker and the patient at risk. Doesn’t make much sense.
John Baker, Waco
Cawthon helped
As some of you know, my youngest daughter was missing for 6 1/2 years. I was told by a friend that worked for the DPS to contact Matt Cawthon, that he could help me. At the time, Matt was a Texas Ranger and he did help me. It took six years but he never stopped looking for her. He would call me at least once a month to keep me informed on what was going on.
After six years, I was contacted and met him plus a couple of U.S. marshals. Matt reminded me that he had told me he would never give up hunting for her. I was expecting him to tell me she was dead, but that was not the case. She had been found in Kentucky and was alive.
Since 1999, Matt has been a very close friend of mine. He is a good man and that is what we need in a constable for our precinct. We need a man that will look out for the people in his precinct, and this is Matt Cawthon.
Ann Dickenson, Moody
Discover Cameron
On Dec. 8, my scout group, Troop 1311, went on a hike in Cameron Park to earn merit badges. While I was there, I hiked along the Brazos River and up to Lovers Leap. The trails offered a varied degree of difficulties that we all enjoyed. Not only was there beautiful scenery, but also we passed many friendly people and animals.
This place is amazing, and I want to get the word out so more people can enjoy it.
John Curry, Robinson