LETTERS: Wasting taxpayer dollars on EV charging stations, bike lanes

After six years, I was contacted and met him plus a couple of U.S. marshals. Matt reminded me that he had told me he would never give up hunting for her. I was expecting him to tell me she was dead, but that was not the case. She had been found in Kentucky and was alive.

Since 1999, Matt has been a very close friend of mine. He is a good man and that is what we need in a constable for our precinct. We need a man that will look out for the people in his precinct, and this is Matt Cawthon.

Ann Dickenson, Moody

Discover Cameron

On Dec. 8, my scout group, Troop 1311, went on a hike in Cameron Park to earn merit badges. While I was there, I hiked along the Brazos River and up to Lovers Leap. The trails offered a varied degree of difficulties that we all enjoyed. Not only was there beautiful scenery, but also we passed many friendly people and animals.

This place is amazing, and I want to get the word out so more people can enjoy it.

John Curry, Robinson