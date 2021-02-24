LETTERS: Wayne Christian's statistics don't match up, discovering Todd Nafe's column

Real-world heroes
Last Wednesday evening, with temperatures hovering in the teens and Waco streets covered in ice, our family noticed smoke coming from the side of our gas fireplace. After turning it off, the smoke continued. Knowing the outside conditions, I really hated calling the fire department, but I had no choice. Within seven minutes of the call, the first truck arrived — seven more followed. At first it seemed minor to them, but as they poked around, it became evident it would more than likely have become major.
The point of the story is the unbelievable professionalism of the fire crews. They were so careful to only tear out the walls, flooring and fireplace mantel needed to get to the smoking areas, all the while explaining what they were doing. They even hung around afterward to help clean up the stone, sheetrock and wood debris all over the room. Battalion Chief Chris Pechacek and the men of stations 2, 6, 7 and 8 are real-world heroes. All too often we fail to acknowledge when someone performs their duties well — please consider this such acknowledgement.
Kirk Townsend, Waco
Statistical lie
Wayne Christian’s editorial on electric reliability paints a picture of gas generation as hero and renewables as villain (or at least unreliable). But it seemed to be portrayed with statistics that differ from other news reports. He suggested that contrary to what has been said, electricity from gas showed a remarkable average increase. But at his source, the U.S. Energy Information Agency, I found a very different narrative.
The key word he used was “average.” He cites average generation over time and it would appear that while his averages are accurate, they are drawn from data so as to make a misleading point. His average during the storm is after Feb. 12, but according to the agency, the problems did not occur until Feb. 15. Electricity from gas on Feb. 14 was around 44 gigawatts, but fell to well below 30 the next day and stayed generally down — nowhere near the values he cites — because he appears to have included the high output days of Feb. 12-14 in his average. He is correct that wind and solar generation also fell, but the absolute loss in gigawatts was considerably smaller.
As has been said, “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics.” The lesson of last week is that the Texas energy grid is not reliable, regardless of the source of generation.
Michael Strauss, Crawford
New Nafe fan
Out of boredom and having read every newspaper in the house, I came upon the Tribune-Herald’s “Outdoors” column written by Todd Nafe. What a joy and comfort to read of a world outside of my own. This is not a new world, but one of long standing. You see, I’m just a little old lady who doesn’t hunt or fish.
So interesting to read of Todd’s experience of walking almost all the way across Lake Waco during another frozen time in our town. I was enlightened to learn of the many new angles in fishing going back to Charlie Pack’s “Fishing Country.”