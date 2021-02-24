LETTERS: Wayne Christian's statistics don't match up, discovering Todd Nafe's column

The key word he used was “average.” He cites average generation over time and it would appear that while his averages are accurate, they are drawn from data so as to make a misleading point. His average during the storm is after Feb. 12, but according to the agency, the problems did not occur until Feb. 15. Electricity from gas on Feb. 14 was around 44 gigawatts, but fell to well below 30 the next day and stayed generally down — nowhere near the values he cites — because he appears to have included the high output days of Feb. 12-14 in his average. He is correct that wind and solar generation also fell, but the absolute loss in gigawatts was considerably smaller.

As has been said, “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics.” The lesson of last week is that the Texas energy grid is not reliable, regardless of the source of generation.

Michael Strauss, Crawford

New Nafe fan

Out of boredom and having read every newspaper in the house, I came upon the Tribune-Herald’s “Outdoors” column written by Todd Nafe. What a joy and comfort to read of a world outside of my own. This is not a new world, but one of long standing. You see, I’m just a little old lady who doesn’t hunt or fish.