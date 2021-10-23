LETTERS: We listen to anyone and everyone, except doctors

Twilight zone
I will agree with Charles Cook in Thursday’s letters about one thing: The current pandemic situation that we are in has been extremely difficult and complex. As someone who socially distanced as directed, got vaccinated as soon as it was available and wore a mask when necessary, I don’t understand when people say freedoms were infringed.
Over the last year and a half, I got married, bought a house, traveled and was still somehow able to follow mandates without harm. But I understand that’s just my experience. I found it ironic that he mentions business failure, bankruptcy and workplace violence on his list of things that have seemingly appeared that no one is considering, and that our citizens were responsible on their own. Let me tell you, I saw friends that were trying to keep their businesses afloat and open safely, but had their policies, which were clearly stated on the door, ignored. People became spiteful toward those trying to be safe.
A local business on La Salle Avenue, whose owner has breast cancer, was too scared to keep a mask mandate in place because people told her they would not shop there as long as she had one. Workplace violence was increased by people who were too self-indulged to follow extremely simple safety protocols during a worldwide health crisis. An alarming amount of our citizens took animal medicine and listened to quite literally anyone and everyone, except doctors and scientists. This has been labeled one of the worst pandemics in many lifetimes.
I say all of this to strongly disagree with the idea that our leaders in Texas deserve any grace. To try to take away the right to implement protocols during a health crisis that is still ongoing is just something from the twilight zone.
Jacob Mendoza, Waco
Artists left out
I agree with Sherrill Kangas [Letters, Oct. 16] regarding the changes at the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. The new facility and other remodeling is great, but what about the opportunity for the local folks and surrounding communities to participate? I know 90-plus-year-old twins who worked all year on afghans to submit for judging, only to find out there would be no craft exhibits this year.
I did see in the Trib the activities for kids with animals. Not all young people have a show animal, nor do they enjoy chasing greased pigs. They may be talented artists, cook or enjoy sewing. We also have lots of local talent in Waco. I’m a member of the Brazos Valley Cloggers and we have performed at the fair for over 20 years, free of charge. We were not invited this year.
Hopefully, next year the organizers will include more opportunities for local residents.
Martha Pickens Corley, Waco
About secession
LZ Granderson [“There’s no opposing view of the Holocaust,” Friday] must not have been taught how to fact-check his statements before having them published when he was getting his acting degree.
The Texas party in power at the time of the Civil War secession was the Democrats, which were controlled by wealthy East Texas plantation owners and cotton traders.
Secession was opposed by many, including Sam Houston, who said that the Texas Constitution had been violated, but it was pushed through. This seems to be a longstanding tradition of the Democrats that continues today.
I do not consider myself a Republican or Democrat, but when I see statements based on rewritten history I have to speak up.
Ted Kostohryz, Woodway