LETTERS: We listen to anyone and everyone, except doctors

Twilight zone

I will agree with Charles Cook in Thursday’s letters about one thing: The current pandemic situation that we are in has been extremely difficult and complex. As someone who socially distanced as directed, got vaccinated as soon as it was available and wore a mask when necessary, I don’t understand when people say freedoms were infringed.

Over the last year and a half, I got married, bought a house, traveled and was still somehow able to follow mandates without harm. But I understand that’s just my experience. I found it ironic that he mentions business failure, bankruptcy and workplace violence on his list of things that have seemingly appeared that no one is considering, and that our citizens were responsible on their own. Let me tell you, I saw friends that were trying to keep their businesses afloat and open safely, but had their policies, which were clearly stated on the door, ignored. People became spiteful toward those trying to be safe.