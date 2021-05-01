LETTERS: We should overcome our past, not erase it

The past is forever

Reports about current efforts to erase collective memory of persons, some of whom made significant contributions to history, hurt my soul. Sul Ross, a slave owner, was instrumental in development of public education in Texas, not the least of his efforts being devoted to Texas A&M University. Baylor University’s origins in the 1840s necessarily included slavery; slavery drove the economy of the south. It was institutional and pervasive. Virtually every public figure from that era was tainted by the disease. We now seek to address the still-active racism that continues to foul our society and ourselves by erasing commemorative objects and places.

The lessons from George Orwell’s book “1984” have been lost. No matter how many statues we hide in storage, no matter how many buildings or lawns we rename, we cannot erase our continuing shame. Sul Ross is not celebrated for the number of slaves he owned or how he treated them, and neither is Rufus Burleson or Judge Baylor. Their contributions cannot be erased by newspeak. We cannot clip printed references from books and newspapers as was done in Orwell’s world. The year 1984 has come and gone from the calendar, but Texas A&M and Baylor remain, along with thousands of graduates, former faculty and the contributions of each of these persons. We cannot celebrate racism, but we cannot merely move it to another place and pretend it never existed.