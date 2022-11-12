LETTERS: Welcome to Waco, Texas Baptists; more Griddle memories

Welcome, Baptists

As president of Baylor University, I would like to extend a warm welcome to my fellow Texas Baptists and to express Baylor’s gratitude to all those who have gathered in our hometown for the Texas Baptists Annual Meeting at the Waco Convention Center.

This is a wonderful opportunity to reflect upon the interwoven history and the strong ties between the Baptist General Convention of Texas and Baylor. For more than 150 years, the BGCT and Baylor have served side by side in expanding the Kingdom of God in Texas and beyond. We are proud to be both the state’s oldest continually operating institution of higher learning and the world’s largest Baptist university. As a servant of the church and of society — a commitment reflected in the motto inscribed on the Baylor seal: Pro Ecclesia, Pro Texana (For Church, For Texas) — Baylor seeks to fulfill its calling through excellence in teaching, research and scholarship, and in service to the community and the Christian faith, both across Texas and worldwide.

As Texas Baptists and Baylor grow ever more fruitful in our union — firmly rooted in a shared history and joyfully aspiring toward mutual goals — we will continue bringing the gospel of salvation through Christ to the surrounding world. We are enduringly grateful to Texas Baptists for your gifts of time, talent and treasure that have formed a foundation for Baylor’s growth from one generation to the next.

In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus told his listeners that we are “the light of the world,” noting that “a city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden.” For more than 170 years, animated by the spirit of pioneering Baptists in the Republic of Texas and strengthened by the ongoing support of Texas Baptists, Baylor has served as a source of illumination and inspiration to communities close to home and around the globe.

Thank you for your partnership over the decades and for helping Baylor grow in our expanding capacity to have a lasting impact on the world for Christ. As the slogan for this year’s Texas Baptist Annual Meeting states, “Let us not grow weary of doing good.”

Linda Livingstone, Waco

Removal unjustified

In response to the letter written by Dale Hogan [Nov. 9]: I guess you missed the field trip to Germany so that you could study up on the Holocaust by looking at buildings and statues. Perhaps you would have learned of the Nazis burning the books that they didn’t approve of. Ah, but if we had books to teach you about these things, it’s possible that you might have learned.

Minds are expanded by reading and sometimes the content is uncomfortable, but that doesn’t justify removal.

Louis Hirsch, Woodway

Second Griddle

This is in response to Mike Blaskiewicz’s letter [Oct. 16] about The Griddle drive-in.

It was located between University High School and the old H-E-B on Valley Mills Drive (right side, coming from the traffic circle).

It had carhops to take your order and bring your food. They added speakers much like Sonic later. It served some of the best burger baskets in town. You got a burger, fries, coleslaw and a pickled pepper. Their coleslaw was the best.

A second Griddle opened on Herring behind Hillcrest Hospital later.

I don’t know when or why they closed, but it’s a shame they’re gone.

Sandra Spears, Waco