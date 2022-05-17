LETTERS: We're being taxed off our own land; God abhors racism

Time for revolt

My wife of 44 years and I own three properties: our small homestead in China Spring, my late grandmother’s 80-year-old house in Bandera County and 2.2 acres of very densely wooded, undeveloped land on a small creek in western Travis County, which we’ve owned since shortly after we married. The assessed values on all three recently have climbed to the stratosphere and we expect our taxes to, in some cases, more than double. In fact, the assessed value of our tiny, rural Travis County tract went from a reasonable $66,000-plus the last two years, to $341,000-plus this year. That’s more than a 500% rise in one year.

Of course, that is Travis County, which is infamous for its brutal, California-like taxation and regulatory practices. But whether by scheme or simply as a consequence of unbridled taxation, people like my wife and I are being run off our land in what I describe as rural gentrification by taxation. In short, taxing agencies raise assessments to the point where the average person can no longer pay the taxes, and must sell the property (potentially at significant loss to capital gains taxes) to more deep-pocketed people who can. The agencies know that with the buyers having paid the elevated price that the agencies set, and in the expectation that the new owners likely will build on the property or otherwise improve it, values (and thus taxes) will rise even more. It’s an upward spiral without a ceiling. What’s worse, we have only token recourse through the frustrating protest process, which offers little chance of relief. Taxing authorities have far greater resources and leeway in fixing assessments. In fact, in my initial protest to Travis CAD, they steadfastly doubled-down on their exorbitant assessment of our property.

Taxpayers such as my wife and I cannot escape the realization that we have become mere serfs and vassals to the various unaccountable government agencies that possess the power to tax us into oblivion; that we are now little more than a life-support system for an ever-expanding, evermore rapacious system of taxation. Our frustration is becoming unbearable, and we are certainly not alone. I would remind those in positions of influence at whatever level of government, that while political and social movements typically arise in large cities, revolts nearly always have their genesis in the countryside.

Gary Stokes, China Spring

God abhors racism

As a Christ-follower, I am repulsed and grieved over the massacre in Buffalo. The killing spree was undeniably motivated by the twin evils of racism and white supremacy.

When it comes to racism and the supremacy of one skin color or ethnicity over another, God is not silent nor is he nuanced or political. And his people should not be either.

God abhors racism (Acts 10:34-35, James 2:8-9, Genesis 1:26-27), and God’s people should work against it, pray against it, and speak against it.

Because God created humanity (all skin tones) in his image, what happened in Buffalo should grieve every Christ follower. It is not enough as Christians to be non-racists, we must also labor to be anti-racists.

I will strive to be against racism, against abortion and against human trafficking. I believe all three of these are pro-life issues.

John Durham, Waco