LETTERS: We're on the verge of losing it all, and the so-called Capitol insurrection

On the verge

Jonah Goldberg’s measured, thoughtful column [“Moving Democrats back to the middle...,” Wednesday] brought several thoughts and questions to my mind. It seems we can’t look past the elections of 2022 or 2024, the politics of personality, power, obstruction and futile attempts at compromise — in other words, more business as usual. And I keep wondering how many more deadly wildfires, floods, superstorms and hurricanes, droughts, pandemics, collapsed buildings and bridges it will take to convince us that we’re out of time? How many more February freezes and summer power outages?

We all need to get into the habit of looking at the bigger picture, decades beyond 2024. If Americans, indeed all the world’s citizens, don’t stop whistling past the graveyards of climate change, hunger, pollution and our elderly, failing infrastructure — not to mention our own leaders’ ludicrous 19th century-style suppression of our voting, civil, economic and human rights — and demand that our “representatives” do something about them, we won’t have many more chances to make America great, again or otherwise. In my view, we no longer have the options of conservative inertia or “middle of the road” compromise.