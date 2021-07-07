LETTERS: We're on the verge of losing it all, and the so-called Capitol insurrection

On the verge
Jonah Goldberg’s measured, thoughtful column [“Moving Democrats back to the middle...,” Wednesday] brought several thoughts and questions to my mind. It seems we can’t look past the elections of 2022 or 2024, the politics of personality, power, obstruction and futile attempts at compromise — in other words, more business as usual. And I keep wondering how many more deadly wildfires, floods, superstorms and hurricanes, droughts, pandemics, collapsed buildings and bridges it will take to convince us that we’re out of time? How many more February freezes and summer power outages?
We all need to get into the habit of looking at the bigger picture, decades beyond 2024. If Americans, indeed all the world’s citizens, don’t stop whistling past the graveyards of climate change, hunger, pollution and our elderly, failing infrastructure — not to mention our own leaders’ ludicrous 19th century-style suppression of our voting, civil, economic and human rights — and demand that our “representatives” do something about them, we won’t have many more chances to make America great, again or otherwise. In my view, we no longer have the options of conservative inertia or “middle of the road” compromise.
Our democracy is proving to be as fragile as our beautiful planet. Are we going to stop our petty quarreling for territory and power and come up with solutions to all these problems, or will our myopia, apathy and/or selfishness prove us unworthy of the perishable gifts we take for granted? Generations of men and women have died to defend America’s constitutional republic, a shining, unattainable dream for most of the rest of the world, yet some of us would throw it away like so much irritating garbage. Americans are among the most richly blessed citizens on earth, and far too often the least grateful.
We humans are one family — we all share one small, ruthlessly abused and endangered home. And we’re on the very real verge of losing it all.
Michael Jones, Woodway
So-called insurrection
To Washington we must go
Hi-ho, the derry-o
To see our nation’s Capitol
To Washington we must go.
Are we there yet? Yes, children, we are but the sign says closed ’til further notice.
According to an AP story in your newspaper it has been 16 months, the longest time ever in the history of the United States has the U.S. Capitol been closed to the world. Our Capitol appears to be under threats. Threats from a manmade virus released upon the world, threats from white nationalists, white supremacists and unfounded threats about further attacks from Trump supporters. The article made no mention of BLM, antifa, China, Russia or radical Islamic terrorists.
Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, currently the chairman of the Homeland Security Committee and the chairman of the new partisan select panel to investigate the so-called the January insurrection, has stated: “We shouldn’t ever think about visiting the Capitol and wondering if it is safe.” What he really means is don’t come, it’s not safe.
Ronald Reagan, a great president and a nation-builder, once said: “Tear down this wall.” The current Democrat administration has done more harm than good. They have built walls, a fortress that divides America.
America is still the home of the free and the land of brave.
Hope you enjoyed our nation’s birthday.
Joe A. Hunter, Clifton