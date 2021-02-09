LETTERS: We've traded the golden calf for a golden SUV

Golden SUV

This letter is in response to the Sunday column in your newspaper by Dr. Robert Baird, retired Baylor professor. I might suggest that Dr. Baird is walking in darkness with respect to his opinion about mixing religion and politics in the USA. Is he aware that about 80 percent of Americans believe in a higher being, who we usually refer to as God? Probably the majority of these people also are Christians as well — expressing their belief in Jesus Christ.

If one goes way back to the founding principles of our forefathers, many were God-fearing men. Also, many immigrants came to America in search of religious freedom. In the past 100 years we are gradually turning into a nation which has adopted and has seen a new “religion” come on the scene: secularism. Beliefs in a higher being no longer take precedence. It is sort of a humanistic belief that grew out of the humanist manifesto. The original manifesto did indicate there was a God, but a later version excluded God. It is what you do and what you possess that makes you who you are. Of course, this has lot to do with marketing, TV, Hollywood, the proliferation of computers, cell phones and the arrival of the self-made man (or woman).