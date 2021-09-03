LETTERS: What about the 24% of local doctors who didn't sign?

Not unanimous?
If there is really anyone left who truly wants to understand what is behind the thoughts and questions of those still uncertain about the virus and how to respond personally, I will go against my better judgment and give it a try. I just finished the Sunday copy of the Trib containing the article about local doctors and their attempt to help persuade the undecided. A question that came to my mind (if this is still allowed) is: If the county medical society organization signing the enclosed letter represents 430 physicians and the letter was signed by 336, what is the stance of the 96 physicians not signing the letter?
I can only guess, because the article did not address or even mention the position of the other doctors. I could just assume, like Bill Whitaker’s opinion piece in the same issue, that their opinion doesn’t align, and therefore is unworthy of any attention. We can just wait for their opinions to result in a “thinning of the herd,” as he put it. I guess I could just discount the 24% of these educated professionals that for some reason or another chose to leave their names off the letter (again, half of the stories leave us with blanks to be filled on our own — a problem which has plagued this crisis from the onset).
I could just roll up my sleeve and hope this is not one of the times when the “crowd” has been wrong and the minority had it right. Gee, that’s never happened. I think we all need to take a deep breath and let everybody decide for themselves what to do in this situation. Anytime someone “knows for sure what I need to do” I get nervous. It’s time for grace, space and full stories.
Mike Mellina, McGregor
Editor’s note: The McLennan County Medical Society used an “opt-in” method, meaning physicians had to respond to a request to have their name included. Getting the 336 of them to respond in a timely fashion was, according MCMS officials, the best response ever to any membership email. Four physicians called and specifically asked to have their names excluded, giving various reasons. At least one asked why his name was not on the list.
Bad withdrawal
Richard Cherwitz, in Thursday’s Trib, supported the withdrawal from Afghanistan of all U.S. forces, saying that we did a good job evacuating people and it could have not been done any more effectively. The few hundred Americans who didn’t get out before the military left probably will get out. But what about the estimated 60,000 Afghans who wanted to leave but couldn’t get to the airport? What is going to happen to the billions of dollars worth of arms, ammunition and equipment that we left?
Bagram AFB was abandoned, without notice to the Afghans, leaving them without the ability to service and fly their airplanes, and making our evacuation dependent on the Kabul airport. Security outside the airport was dependent on the Taliban. Ask those 13 American service members and 169 Afghans that died in the terrorist explosion outside how that worked.
This was a terribly flawed end to a 20-year war, the complete abandonment of a country to a group of religious zealots and the leaving behind of a lot of people who helped us in our attempt to help the people of Afghanistan. This whole evacuation fiasco belongs to Joe Biden. I don’t think history, or the American people, will judge him kindly.
Larry Lenamon, Waco