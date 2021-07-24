LETTERS: What about workers from neighboring counties?

Outside looking in

Nice to read that we’re getting another business in the area, especially on the east side of Waco [“Tire company Waco-bound,” July 21]. I don’t understand the employment resolution passed by county commissioners regarding tax breaks, to wit:

“...that each employee receive no less than $37,500 annually, that at least 80% of employees reside in the county and 40% in Waco.”

I don’t recall ever seeing these terms set out for all the many other companies moving to town. What if you can’t find enough people in this county? Can you hire people from Limestone County (Mexia, Groesbeck) or Freestone (Fairfield), without being penalized? Was a restriction like this placed on Amazon about hiring from Coryell, Bell, Bosque, Hill and other counties? Seems like a better enticement for moving to this area would be for companies to be able to hire personnel based on their capabilities, not their address.

There must be more to this story and probably a lot of us would like to hear it.

Gloria Gauntt, Chalk Bluff