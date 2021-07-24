LETTERS: What about workers from neighboring counties?

Outside looking in
Nice to read that we’re getting another business in the area, especially on the east side of Waco [“Tire company Waco-bound,” July 21]. I don’t understand the employment resolution passed by county commissioners regarding tax breaks, to wit:
“...that each employee receive no less than $37,500 annually, that at least 80% of employees reside in the county and 40% in Waco.”
I don’t recall ever seeing these terms set out for all the many other companies moving to town. What if you can’t find enough people in this county? Can you hire people from Limestone County (Mexia, Groesbeck) or Freestone (Fairfield), without being penalized? Was a restriction like this placed on Amazon about hiring from Coryell, Bell, Bosque, Hill and other counties? Seems like a better enticement for moving to this area would be for companies to be able to hire personnel based on their capabilities, not their address.
There must be more to this story and probably a lot of us would like to hear it.
Gloria Gauntt, Chalk Bluff
Mexico and slaveryA little clarification on the Texas fight for independence, since certain letter writers do not want to completely tell the whole truth because it makes the white man’s “Amurika” look bad. Yes, a strong, centralized government under Santa Anna played a role in causing the revolution, but to say slavery did not play a part is woefully inaccurate. Mexico initially allowed those moving in from the U.S. to bring their slaves in the 1820s. Over time Mexico passed laws to restrict slavery. Obviously, this infuriated Anglo settlers as they had much invested in their slaves. As they approached the period of revolution, many were irate at Mexico for its restrictions. So slavery was certainly an integral part of the revolution, and these Texans wanted a break from Mexico for that reason and others.
John Vickrey,
Norman, Okla.
Brown over blue
The twice-impeached loser president told you he would be with you when you stormed the Capitol. He lied again. He was sitting in the White House watching TV as the insurrectionists attempted to overthrow the government. According to his aides, the loser was happy with what he saw. The loser later stated: “It was zero threat, right from the start. Some of them went in and they are hugging and kissing the police and the guards. A lot of the people were waved in and walked in and walked out. It’s terrible what they’re doing to these people — they’re persecuting them.”
Of course, the loser lied again. Videos show the insurrectionists breaking glass, breaking in, seeking to murder the vice president, raiding congressional offices, and beating officers with bats, spears and American flags on poles. Five people died and over 140 officers were injured as a result of the attempted overthrow of our government. I guess loser Trump only “backs the blue” when they are not trying to save democracy from the brownshirts.
Pam Neal, Temple
Church home?
If you are looking for a church home where you will feel welcomed, I would highly suggest Crossroads Fellowship in Woodway. I try to visit every time I am in Waco and Pastor Cyndi Abbe is like a family member to all that enter. The music is amazing and everyone loves being there. Plan a visit — you will be so happy you did.