What next?

I got to thinking after reading the column in Saturday’s paper stating our highest use of natural gas was this past December [“Natural gas seeing new peak demand”]. (That amount included need in Europe, too.) I use gas in my home for heating, dryer and stove. I have been reading about the “gas (methane) leaks” in our stoves and that we “should” all get electric stoves.

l am very aware of climate issues (and have been since the 1970s when l attended a public meeting in Austin), and I have changed my behaviors accordingly to include recycling, type of vehicle, gas usage and driving pattern, planting trees at both my home lot and my son’s rental home, and increasing the home insulation R-factor for my home despite the contractor questioning my need “because this is Texas.” I do use my furnace but keep the temperatures below 69 daily and 65 at night using passive heat solutions, too. Generally, I do not use my air conditioning because of my tree coverage, fans and cross ventilation. (Solar is not a solution because l have too much shade.)

So, considering my current gas use/need, will the proposed restrictions for gas stoves eventually include other gas devices, too?

Nancy Marquis, Waco

AG a joke

What am I missing? Texas AG Ken Paxton apologizes and pays off four former employees $3.3 million with taxpayer money for bribery and abuse of power. What is wrong that the FBI can’t gather enough evidence to prosecute? He has all but admitted his guilt. Then he uses our money to pay off these former employees? When is it enough for us to vote this crook out of office? Come on people, you should expect more from your AG. This man is a joke to the rest of our nation.

Louis Hirsch, Woodway

Apartment menace

I am a resident of the Woodhollow Apartments in Waco. In December of 2022, dangerous breed animals were allowed to move into the community and next door to me. I personally have made multiple complaints/inquiries regarding noise and safety. While the barking has gotten better, there is still the danger of a floor-height window separating community access/egress from these dangerous animals.

The on-site representatives refuse to release me from my lease and only recently offered to relocatin me to another apartment. I believe the safety and rights of myself and others in the community are in danger. How long will the city of Waco allow apartment complexes to put profit over safety?

Justin A. Cameron, Waco

Well done, Brad

Brad Toben, congratulations on a job not just well done, but a job done beyond all excellence!

John Cawthron, McGregor

Sessions hypocrisy

Rep. Pete Sessions voted against the recently enacted omnibus spending bill stating that it “excessively supports anti-American interests.” In addition to funding infrastructure projects, the bill also provides emergency disaster relief, protection for pregnant workers and retirement savings improvements — programs which are in the interests of all Americans.

Yet Sessions had the gall to appear at Monday’s news conference announcing a $5.6 million allocation through this spending bill for three important projects in the Waco-McLennan County area as if he had something to do with this funding. What a load of … hypocrisy.

Sara Downes, Woodway