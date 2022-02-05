LETTERS: What do experts know? Waco is growing too fast

Build, build, build, more, more, more is not what our forefathers wanted and I bet most of us don’t want it, either.

I heard that Waco at one time was larger than Dallas. Thank goodness the leaders kept us small.

The streets are crowded and so are the supermarkets. Property taxes aren’t getting lower. Do we need more?

Do you feel the same way? If not, can you ease my pain and explain to me why more is better?

Larry Duncan, Waco

Jousting team

Much like Don Quixote jousted at windmills, we have an array of current elected officials who joust against every event or condition that does not fit the Republican agenda and mindset now.

Attorney General Ken Paxton jousts with lawsuits against schools and businesses that attempt to require masking and other strategies to defend against COVID-19.