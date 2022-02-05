LETTERS: What do experts know? Waco is growing too fast

Common sense
Today we are being controlled by a bunch of bureaucrats who claim that we must wear masks when we go out and be vaccinated, else be confined to our homes. This is all being done in the name of science.
What we really need is some common sense and a history lesson. Our situation was well stated by Winston Churchill in a 1901 letter to H.G. Wells:
“Nothing would be more fatal than for the Government of States to get into the hands of the experts. Expert knowledge is limited knowledge: and the unlimited ignorance of the plain man who knows only what hurts is a safer guide, than any vigorous direction of a specialized character. Why should you assume that all except doctors, engineers, etc. are drones or worse? ... If the Ruler is to be an expert in anything he should be an expert in everything; and that is plainly impossible.”
Scientists can do great things; however, without their ideas implemented through the common sense of the plain man, they can produce tragic results.
Don Hardcastle, Waco
Growing too fast
Am I the only one who thinks Waco and McLennan County are growing too fast?
Build, build, build, more, more, more is not what our forefathers wanted and I bet most of us don’t want it, either.
I heard that Waco at one time was larger than Dallas. Thank goodness the leaders kept us small.
The streets are crowded and so are the supermarkets. Property taxes aren’t getting lower. Do we need more?
Do you feel the same way? If not, can you ease my pain and explain to me why more is better?
Larry Duncan, Waco
Jousting team
Much like Don Quixote jousted at windmills, we have an array of current elected officials who joust against every event or condition that does not fit the Republican agenda and mindset now.
Attorney General Ken Paxton jousts with lawsuits against schools and businesses that attempt to require masking and other strategies to defend against COVID-19.
Let’s continue the jousting team with U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, who recently made a rare public statement crediting President Biden’s administration with more COVID-19 deaths than those in Trump’s 2020 administration. It does not take a genius to recognize that COVID-19 first began under Trump’s reign and that it quickly spread, as communicable illnesses do, within a 10-month stretch in 2020. Let the records show that Williams voted against masking mandates in the House and he has criticized vaccine requirements levied by employers as being another failure of the Biden presidency.
Quite probably all Republican elected officials are leveraging political rhetoric against scientific facts and then gambling with them against human lives to further leverage their careers. I wonder if Williams has chosen to be vaccinated, or if he believes it’s strictly a personal decision alone to make. If so, what is his stand on women’s health as personal choice? It appears that women in Texas do not have the same option of personal health choices as vaccination choices.
I am going to vote to elect officials who are not quixotic and who can discern a difference between greater public health and personal choice.
Nancy Pfiester,
Harker Heights