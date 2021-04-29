LETTERS: What is the purpose of the church?

However, the walking is not due to the church’s failure to address justice, it is due to its thinking too small and failing to lead the people in the way of righteousness.

For Houston

Consistency is what the Waco ISD school board needs most right now and that’s why I encourage Wacoans to reelect Robin Houston for the at-large seat in this election. During the challenges and difficulties of the past year, Robin has led with courage and conviction as students, teachers and administrators navigated scenarios that could not have been imagined just a short time ago.

Robin was appointed to fill the at-large position in June 2019. During her nearly two years of serving on the board, she has worked on increasing technology on campuses, improving students’ academic achievement, developing incentive plans to retain teachers and literacy initiatives. She has experience with many facets of public school education, including advanced academics, special education, facilities and long-range planning. Over the years, she has volunteered in Waco ISD elementary schools, middle schools and high schools. Her professional career as an attorney — specifically as an advocate for children — demonstrates her dedication to bettering the lives of young people in McLennan County.