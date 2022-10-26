LETTERS: What possible reason is there to ignore our history? Plus, I-35 attracting idiot drivers

Know our history

With all honesty, I am asking Republican politicians and those who plan to vote for them to explain their baffling fear of history, especially when it comes to revealing and explaining our country’s evolution.

As a high school junior in a rural Indiana town, our history teacher assigned each of us a “hidden” history topic. Mine was abolitionist John Brown’s 1859 raid on Harper’s Ferry. Inspired by Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, Brown hoped to inspire a slave revolt. A friend, assigned the Cherokee Trail of Tears, part of the 1830 Indian Removal Act, brought us to tears when she described the plight of indigenous peoples’ forced treks from their lands to west of the Mississippi. Thousands of Native Americans died, all because settlers demanded native lands.

What do most of us know about the race riots of the 1920s, when political and legal gains for African Americans were wiped out? Violence against Black communities occurred in over sixty cities. One of the worst was in Tulsa in 1921. The thriving financial center of the African American community was wiped out, with 35 city blocks were destroyed by a white segment of Tulsa. Historians estimate that, in today’s dollars, $200 million of Black wealth vanished, while 150-300 African Americans died.

I never learned in any of my history classes about the internment of Japanese Americans after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Sent to concentration camps in California, Washington and Oregon “military zones,” thousands of families, stripped of their homes and belongings, were housed in unsuitable locations such as fairgrounds and racetracks. (Note: Canada and Mexico followed our lead by expelling those of Japanese ancestry from their communities.)

Waco itself has also been part of history: In 1905, Sank Majors was lynched and hanged from a Waco bridge, preceding the 1916 lynching and burning of 17-year-old Jesse Washington, convicted of killing a woman. Pulled out of jail by a white mob, his charred body was dragged through the streets.

Many years ago, I was at the New York Historical Society to see “Without Sanctuary: Lynching Photography in America,” an exhibit of one hundred photos and postcards from 1870-1960. I cried at the Black bodies, some female, hanging from tree branches while men, women, and children celebrated extrajudicial execution.

What possible rationale for not knowing our past — warts and all — can there be? Only in knowing history can we understand the forces creating our nation. History should never be “hidden.” Only by recognizing — and accepting — it can we move forward to what our Constitution demands: a “more perfect union.”

We know what happens when the past is ignored.

Cheryl D. Bohde, Waco

More idiots, too

I-35 through Waco was expanded by 33%, going from three lanes to four lanes, which is much appreciated. However, I noticed today as I was heading home to Hewitt from Sam’s that the number of idiots on the road has increased exponentially with the number of lanes.

I don’t know if we’ve gained a lot of reckless drivers from the Dallas area or what, because they seem to drive that way. I felt that I was in the middle of the Indy 500 at times the way people were driving so recklessly. We need more police on the roads to try and bring this to a stop before somebody gets injured or killed.

John Baker, Hewitt