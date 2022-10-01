LETTERS: What's the difference between a coyote and Gov. Abbott?

Gov. Coyote

What is the difference between Gov. Greg Abbott and a border coyote migrant smuggler?

A coyote is looked down on because he charges people to move them through Texas.

Greg does it for free, charging the taxpayers to foot the bill.

Coyotes put migrants danger of arrest. Greg will safely give them a get-out-of-Texas pass with no chance of law enforcement stopping them at checkpoints.

Coyotes seldom announce what they do for a living.

Greg is proud to admit his hand in what he doing.

Coyotes are sometimes armed.

Greg believes people should always be armed, no matter the maturity factor.

Coyotes will lie to the migrants and leave them if things go wrong.

Greg will, er well, he’s a politician. What did you expect?

We need a man like Gov. Greg “El Coyote” Abbott who will stand up for his principles, and those poor migrants who need a ride.

John Kamenec, Waco

Remarkable life

Recently the Tribune-Herald had a very long obituary for Charles Daniel Wise, age 94. I curiously read the entirety to see what this man had done that garnered nearly a whole page in the paper.

I had never heard of him, nor met him until I read the article, but he was the epitome of the American way. He quit school after the eighth grade, the volunteered for the service at age 17 for World War II.

After the war, he completed a GED, then graduated from Baylor University with a degree in business and three minors. He then returned to Gatesville to start businesses, too many to list in this space.

He served on multiple community projects. He and his wife helped to open a home away from home for those visiting family in the nearby prisons who needed a place to sleep and to stay for weekends. The major focus of his life seemed to resolve around serving God and his church. He put God first.

I wish I had known him.

Just reading this obituary made me aware that his true patriotism is now lacking in our society. Family and teachers should use this man’s life to teach the children just what America is about. They are the future of our country.

Janice Conner, China Spring

It wasn’t us

Wow! I was born into a middle class family in the middle of the boomer generation. I did not realize until reading W. Richard Turner’s scathing Friday column [“Middle class on the ballot”] that my generation is responsible for everything that is wrong with the world.

We didn’t start the fire. It was always burning.

Randy Cox, Waco

Chill out, Beto

Beto O’Rourke would be better off he were a little more polite and respectful instead of his attack dog approach. If he thinks Texas has been such a bad place to live under Gov. Greg Abbott, why has he not moved out of state?

Gov. Abbott has a servant’s heart, rare these days, and has done everything possible to protect Texans.

I’m thankful to be in Waco and in Texas.

Virginia Taylor, Waco