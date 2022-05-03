LETTERS: When will the city of Woodway be held accountable for its own ordinances?

We won’t go

Democrats, the Republicans have recently, finally, made the Supreme Court a laughingstock. The time for negotiations has passed. It’s time to say no. Tell the bigots, no. Tell the racists, no. Tell the misogynists, no. Tell the liars, no. Tell the homophobes, no. Tell the wannabe Nazis, no. Tell the people who stand in the way of progress, no. Tell the people who deny women control over their own bodies and access to safe healthcare, hell no! We will not go back.

Suzan Shinder, Robinson

Accountability?

The Tribune-Herald article published April 28 regarding a controversial large housing development under construction on the escarpment zone in Woodway raises several concerns.

Negligent or intentional scofflaw management by Woodway city government in blatant violation of its own city ordinance Section 17-24.4 (a) and (b) should have some kind of accountability. The purpose of this specific ordinance is stated to ensure protection of the community from consequences of development upon geologically sensitive areas around the Balcones Escarpment. Yet when repetitive complaints were made to Woodway city staff, the Woodway city manager and the Woodway City Council regarding such unregulated disruption on the escarpment zone — specifically, illegally clearing acres of trees and foliage over the geologically sensitive area over more than six months since November 2021 — no action to enforce compliance with these ordinances was taken. Further concern was raised by Woodway Planning and Zoning Committee member Bob Howard when he inquired of Woodway city attorney Mike Dixon at a public hearing on April 26 whether illegal activity occurred in the defoliation of this area by the developer. Dixon responded that such activity was “problematic.”

As a Woodway resident concerned for the welfare of my community and the necessary protection of the escarpment zone, I have requested clarification from Woodway city manager Shawn Oubre specifically inquiring when Woodway would enforce with citations and penalties its own city ordinances, strictly stating: “In the escarpment zone and geologically sensitive area, no person may engage in, permit or allow another to engage in the clearing or thinning of natural vegetation, excavation, storage, filling, dumping, or other development … except in compliance with an escarpment development plan submitted and approved …” Further, this ordinance states “Any person who engages in permitting or allowing … activities prohibited … shall be deemed in violation of this section.”

No response has yet been received.

Who knows when Western Star Ranch/Starlight Estates developers, the Woodway City Council and Woodway city staff, including Woodway’s own city manager, will be held accountable according to Woodway city ordinances 17-24.4 (a) and (b)?

Phillip Reeder, Woodway