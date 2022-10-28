LETTERS: Where has our empathy gone? Time to retire Sessions

Empathy lacking

The divide across political and identity-based lines in America has never been so stark. American polarization makes civil discourse complex, often uncomfortable. Regardless, these conversations are important to have. How can society grow without dialogue?

However, we must understand that civil discourse is not simply disagreement. To differ in opinion about economic policy is not the same as to differ in opinion on human rights issues.

Several weeks ago, I joined an on-campus discussion that included the topic of sex work. Although things began productively, the conversation at my table quickly spiraled. I watched, horrified, as people dehumanized sex workers, as if they were no more than dogs. Saying they needed to be punished because otherwise they would never “learn” to stop. Comparing them to thieves as if they were harmful to society just by trying to survive. I later learned that at other tables, people spoke as if they were Jezebels, stealing the “sexual purity of men.”

Suddenly, it was no longer civil discourse. Suddenly, it was cruelty.

At the heart of many societal issues are people. At the heart of racial justice, disability rights, LGBTQ+ activism and the rights of sex workers are people. People dealing with circumstances beyond their control, circumstances we may never understand. Just because you are not in their positions, or would make different choices, does not erase their humanity. You are not better because you’re college-educated, or white, or straight, or Christian.

So the next time you want to engage in civil discourse, tap into your empathy. Be intentional about not making assumptions. Remember it is people you are talking about. Real people, not theoretical people in a fantasy world. People that could be sitting right next to you. Remember, they are human too — in every way that you are.

Malaika John Waco

Noble cause

Remember when you vote: Republicans believe money is a noble cause. Numerous folks in the party have expressed the idea of money over people, such as Greg Abbott, who ensured that power companies should still be profitable while people died as a result of a winter storm. Subsequently, he blames the blackouts on renewable energy, such as wind turbines and solar power, while the vast majority of power to those who died came from more profitable sources like oil and natural gas.

Also, don’t forget when Dan Patrick, who employed illegal immigrants for his radio station, stated that older people would be willing to sacrifice themselves for money for future generations. No Christian would ever put money over people — because it is evil to do so. Their claim to Christianity is at the ballot box and no further.

Here’s something you should know: Pete Sessions has lived off your dime at a cost of more that $180,000 per year for more than 20 years. You have spent more money on him than he deserves to earn. You should force him into retirement.

Dale Hogan Woodway