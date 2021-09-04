LETTERS: Where is city, county leadership on COVID-19 pandemic?

Is all of this suffering and death not enough to warrant our city and county leaders showing the same attention and courage that was once shown brilliantly? At least give us the facts on a weekly basis so that people can make informed decisions. If the facts indicate certain actions, then maybe you should defy the governor as our courageous Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon did with mask mandates to protect our students and teachers.

What’s the worst that could happen? You could save lives.

Ellie Caston, Waco

Slap in the face

I grieve for what will come out of SB 8, the law that allows any stranger to accuse a person of helping another to get an abortion so that the stranger can pocket $10,000.

I grieve for the parishioners who looked forward to their baby, until the doctor told them the baby was dying inside the mother. She looked quite pregnant; then she wasn’t, and there was no baby. But a meddling or anti-abortion vigilante neighbor can now file a lawsuit against her husband, doctor and medical clinic, with permission from the state of Texas. And against me, for listening to their heartache and praying with them before the procedure to end what was already ended.