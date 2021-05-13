LETTERS: Who decides what's fair, and how to fix the Iran deal

Fair share god

Joe Biden wants to spend $2 trillion on what he claims is infrastructure and he wants to pay for it by raising taxes on corporations and wealthy individuals. He says it’s time for them to pay their “fair share.” So I’m wondering, who gets to decide what other people’s “fair share” should be? Who among us is wise enough and smart enough and insightful enough to make that decision? Is it Joe Biden? If he can decide what my fair share should be, then, by the same token, I’d like to decide what his fair share should be. Nobody died and made Joe Biden the fair share god.

And what about those who will be forced to pay their “fair share.” Will they have any say in what their share should be or must they stand aside while someone smarter and more moral makes that decision for them?

The fair share concept is based on envy, covetousness and greed, all sins. We envy the rich and we covet their money, so we greedily send the tax collector to their door to get it for us. Then we rationalize it by claiming their money was probably “ill gotten” in the first place. Most of us would never dream of going to a rich man’s door and taking his money at gunpoint but we have no problem sending the IRS to take it for us. It’s just legalized larceny.

David B. Anderson, Waco