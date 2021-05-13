LETTERS: Who decides what's fair, and how to fix the Iran deal

Fair share god
Joe Biden wants to spend $2 trillion on what he claims is infrastructure and he wants to pay for it by raising taxes on corporations and wealthy individuals. He says it’s time for them to pay their “fair share.” So I’m wondering, who gets to decide what other people’s “fair share” should be? Who among us is wise enough and smart enough and insightful enough to make that decision? Is it Joe Biden? If he can decide what my fair share should be, then, by the same token, I’d like to decide what his fair share should be. Nobody died and made Joe Biden the fair share god.
And what about those who will be forced to pay their “fair share.” Will they have any say in what their share should be or must they stand aside while someone smarter and more moral makes that decision for them?
The fair share concept is based on envy, covetousness and greed, all sins. We envy the rich and we covet their money, so we greedily send the tax collector to their door to get it for us. Then we rationalize it by claiming their money was probably “ill gotten” in the first place. Most of us would never dream of going to a rich man’s door and taking his money at gunpoint but we have no problem sending the IRS to take it for us. It’s just legalized larceny.
David B. Anderson, Waco
Early crusade
I was so sorry to hear of the passing of Linda Ethridge. While many of her accomplishments were mentioned in the Trib article, one of her earlier successes was leading the fight to save Dean Highland Elementary. When the new Waco High School near MCC was closed to consolidate with Richfield High School, there also was a plan to close Dean Highland Elementary.
Linda led the charge to keep the school open. A handful of parents put up signs, passed out bumper stickers, walked blocks in the Dean Highland area getting signatures on petitions and speaking at meetings to save our neighborhood school. We were few in number but we were determined. We had strategy meetings at the Ethridge home with Linda leading us and we succeeded in saving our school. Later the old school building was torn down and an amazing new Dean Highland was built that serves the families of that neighborhood today.
Rita Balentine Hogan, Waco
Iran deal fix
Hopefully President Biden will make nuclear deals with Iran and North Korea. However, I hope he does not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal. It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites. This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon — such as enriched uranium — to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then when the second site would come under suspicion, it would have a waiting period during which the material could be moved to a third site; and so on. (That is why a future President may cancel the deal again.)