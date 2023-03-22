Howell was evil

I apologize if this letter offends anyone. I know that God has a special place for Vernon Howell and all those who fail to lead the life his son taught us to live. It has been 30 years since those terrible events in which he was a major contributor. All the stories that have been written since often fail to tell how this could have been avoided and many lives saved.

There is no greater tragedy than when people fail to do the right thing. It is well-known just how evil Vernon Howell was, as there is adequate evidence to prove that to be correct. It is how people who allegedly have the job to protect and serve the general public failed. Regardless of how deceptive and elusive Howell may have been, it is hard to believe that he could not have been apprehended away from his misguided followers. Once initial lives had been lost, it is hard to understand why the total focus was not to prevent additional lives from being lost. Why not erect a fence around the entire complex and incarcerate all of them until they faced a trial to judge their guilt or innocence?

More than 10 years after this event, while traveling in China, when people learned I was from Waco they would ask, “Why did this happen?” I had no answer then as I have no answer now. All I could say is people often do not realize the consequences of their actions. Human beings are ignorant, selfish and greedy creatures. It cannot be denied that arresting Howell away from his followers would have generated the headlines and pseudo-heroes that it did. Janet (Reno) and Bill (Clinton), where are you now?

Tom Vorderkunz, Woodway

Not so rosy

The front-page story March 2, “Panels on the prairie,” painted a very rosy picture with the smiling faces of some participants in the project. But this project is extremely unpopular and deeply resented in the area, and it has destroyed at least 2,500 acres of some of the most productive farmland in the United States forever. It seemed that some of the participants had some misgivings about what they allowed to happen to their farms but seemed resigned to their decisions.

Engie is a very aggressive company and during the construction of this project, they trespassed on non-participating farms with impunity, sometimes damaging crops, and were reluctant to pay for damage to the crops, offering gravel instead as compensation to the farmers. Bright lights, equivalent to stadium lights, at the Engie laydown yard were directed at my farm for 15 months. Our water service was interrupted at least twice when workers drilled into water pipes. During non-working hours, there was a motion-activated surveillance system at the project. When some sort of movement occurred, a booming voice would announce, “You are trespassing, leave the area immediately, you have been recorded.” It seemed that Engie had established its own autonomous region.

The lithium battery plant presents a health and fire hazard to the area. The Engie company has surrounded its project with a chain-link fence topped with three strands of barbed wire that is very close to the property line, impeding the operation of farm equipment, and we have lost one row of crops due to this. The area has become industrialized and quality of life severely damaged.

John E. Blaha Jr., Abbott