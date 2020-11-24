LETTERS: Why did you give us Pete Sessions?

Why us?

So, Pete Sessions is now my representative in Congress. But as we have learned: Watch what they do, not what they say. Pete had a lot of pretty words in the Trib after the election about all the good he was going to do for Central Texas.

What he has done since the election is go to Facebook and post links to dubious sites inciting skepticism and heaping scorn on our electoral process and our democracy. He has called the election a fraud and posts about the latest conspiracy theories. He is working hard for Lev, Igor, Donald and his party — not us and certainly not me. So, to the 171,390 people in Congressional District 17 who voted for Pete Sessions, I’d like to ask a question for the 294,419 of us that did not vote for him. Why did you do this to us?

Cheryl Foster, Waco

Missing JFK

I will never forget the day when I learned that the president of the United States of America was assassinated in Dallas, Nov. 22, 1963. I remember where I was, what I was wearing and what day of the week it was.