LETTERS: Will govern for wall, booting Baylor students, Coryell County vaccinations

Last Saturday morning I lost the most precious doggie. She was brown and white with a magnificent flowing tail. After 4 p.m. on Friday, she got out of my backyard by accident. She was out for only a few minutes before I discovered it. I called her and she came running. A couple of hours later, she threw up twice and, in the morning, she was breathing but gone. In those few minutes that she was out, she ate something that poisoned her.

I called the animal control to ask if people had been poisoning dogs here in Waco. My daughter in Dallas tells me that they do that there — with poisoned dog treats. Animal control said there had been several suspicious dog deaths, but no proof. I am asking you, if you have had a suspicious dog death, call animal control. If enough of us report the deaths, then it will become known all over Waco and hopefully be put in the paper. Then people will begin watching and maybe we can stop the snakes who would take the life of a precious and much-loved dog like Suzee.

Martha Black, Waco

