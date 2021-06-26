LETTERS: Will govern for wall, booting Baylor students, Coryell County vaccinations

Really, Greg?
So it has come down to this. Trump could not get Mexico to pay for the wall, so he looted the military budget.
Gov. Greg Abbott thinks he will get donations to build it. Though he’s no Donald Trump, he must be aspiring to the position.
Why doesn’t he just send all those Texans he just constitutionally armed and deputize them to chase migrants? The exercise would do them good. He could put billboards up on the border in Spanish instead, warning about the electric grid situation.
I know I’d think twice about going anywhere that didn’t have air conditioning, or where I couldn’t plug in my phone or car.
To show he is serious, Abbott should set up a donation can and find a shady place on the side of the road. Maybe have a dog — people love dogs. He could wear a placard that reads “Will govern for wall.”
Really, Gov. Abbott, when you woke up and came up with this idea, did you really think it was the most important thing Texas needs?
John Kamenec, Waco
Coryell caution
Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least one in 10 residents in Coryell County have been infected with COVID-19, a total of around 7,350 reported cases. Right now, Coryell County is at high risk for unvaccinated people.
Getting vaccinated is an important way to protect yourself and others from getting COVID-19. Only about 30% of people in the county are vaccinated. That means up to 70% are highly liable to get the disease. Those who are vaccinated with two shots are over 90% protected from getting the disease.
Since 70% of Coryell County does have not have the shot, those of you who have gotten the shot should still wear masks when you are in a crowd and protect yourself.
Jim Denton, Gatesville
Poisoned dog
Last Saturday morning I lost the most precious doggie. She was brown and white with a magnificent flowing tail. After 4 p.m. on Friday, she got out of my backyard by accident. She was out for only a few minutes before I discovered it. I called her and she came running. A couple of hours later, she threw up twice and, in the morning, she was breathing but gone. In those few minutes that she was out, she ate something that poisoned her.
I called the animal control to ask if people had been poisoning dogs here in Waco. My daughter in Dallas tells me that they do that there — with poisoned dog treats. Animal control said there had been several suspicious dog deaths, but no proof. I am asking you, if you have had a suspicious dog death, call animal control. If enough of us report the deaths, then it will become known all over Waco and hopefully be put in the paper. Then people will begin watching and maybe we can stop the snakes who would take the life of a precious and much-loved dog like Suzee.
Martha Black, Waco
Sin elsewhere
This is in response to Mark Osler [June 13 column], and all others of like mind, on Baylor University’s sexuality beliefs. If these students down’t want to conform or adhere to Baylor’s beliefs, then they should not enroll, and instead go to a university that is accepting of them. Enough said.