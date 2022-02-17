LETTERS: Without NATO demand, Russia would back off Ukraine

Drop NATO push

Things were relatively quiet around the world until President Biden decided to bring Ukraine into NATO. It had been a buffer zone between Western Europe and Russia for years. What did he think Russia would do? Now everyone is telling what Russia should not do. Why have I not heard anyone say what Biden should do? Why not tell him to back off and see if this would quiet things down? In the meantime, North Korea is firing missiles toward Japan and China is poised to attack Taiwan. WWIII?

Jack Munson, Woodway

Defending stamps

Where have all the Christmas stamps gone? I mean the ones with the Bethlehem stable scene, or the wise men on camels, or a shining star in the midnight sky. Last year, the Madonna was the last Christmas one.

This year, the post offices had only red and white stamps with Santa, reindeer, snowmen, snowflakes, shooting stars, etc. I want to recognize this as a negative change in America and write to those same citizens who think you are “safe.”

Reita Rea Hawthorne, Woodway

Facts speaking