LETTERS: Without NATO demand, Russia would back off Ukraine

Drop NATO push
Things were relatively quiet around the world until President Biden decided to bring Ukraine into NATO. It had been a buffer zone between Western Europe and Russia for years. What did he think Russia would do? Now everyone is telling what Russia should not do. Why have I not heard anyone say what Biden should do? Why not tell him to back off and see if this would quiet things down? In the meantime, North Korea is firing missiles toward Japan and China is poised to attack Taiwan. WWIII?
Jack Munson, Woodway
Defending stamps
Where have all the Christmas stamps gone? I mean the ones with the Bethlehem stable scene, or the wise men on camels, or a shining star in the midnight sky. Last year, the Madonna was the last Christmas one.
This year, the post offices had only red and white stamps with Santa, reindeer, snowmen, snowflakes, shooting stars, etc. I want to recognize this as a negative change in America and write to those same citizens who think you are “safe.”
Reita Rea Hawthorne, Woodway
Facts speaking
With regard to Russia and Ukraine, I keep thinking of the time before Mount St. Helens erupted in Washington. There were several stories about one elderly man who kept sitting on his front porch, denying the situation, not considering leaving despite warnings from everywhere it was going to erupt. It did erupt — and he could not be found afterwards amid the layers of dust and miles of destruction.
Then l think of the time before Winston Churchill became prime minister in England during World War II. The then-current prime minister downplayed warnings about Hitler and stressed compromises with him. Hitler was not dissuaded, and look what happened? Millions of people killed, countries devastated and millions of dollars “wasted” then and during recovery.
We all seem to have the need to think things will not be as bad as they could be even as we see and know “the facts.” I surely do pray we won’t have a need to say “told ya so.”
Nancy Marquis, Waco
Black, nor white
I find it disturbing that Baylor University, founded on Baptist principles, would entertain a notion that any church is a white church or a Black church. Yes, there are churches where the congregations may be mostly composed of one race or another, but that should not and does not make those churches exclusive of any race or nationality. Every church has an open-door policy to all races.
“Do We Want to be Healed? Racism in the White Church” [a 3-day conference currently being held at Baylor] seems based on a false premise that a church, any church, is a white church or a Black church. Hopefully the discussions at the event will focus on solutions to racism wherever it exists.