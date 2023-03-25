Their kind

I was saddened by the remarks from Woodway City Council member David Russell about Section 8 tenants in the March 15 article about Woodway’s ban on short term rentals [“Woodway OKs short-term rental rules”]. He might as well have said that Section 8 tenants are “undesirables.”

A recent study by the city of Waco shows the Waco area is 5,000 housing units short for poor working families. Also in this group are working single mothers, the disabled and the elderly. The majority of Section 8 tenants are African American. Are these the groups he deems undesirable?

I fear what we have here is the old “we don’t want their kind in our city.” Russell is perpetuating a stigma of Section 8 clients that is undeserved.

Melissa Johnson, Waco

More than an idea

John M. Crisp, in his Wednesday op-ed “There are many ways to pledge allegiance,” runs his ponies over the cliff when he states “a country is no more than a group of people — brought together by geography, ethnicity, religion or, in our case, an idea — who pool their resources together to create a society.”

Many “countries” such as he describes have come into existence and disappeared after their “idea” or “grouping” for a society perished from the Earth — from Sumer, thought to be the first human settlement, to Rome.

America is much more than an “idea.” As timelessly and eloquently described by Abraham Lincoln in his Gettysburg Address, “Four score and seven years ago, our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”

America is a proposition, an argument, a statement that all men are created equal, and that in this nation freedom presents opportunity for all. Is America perfect or flawless? No. But it is the proposition, the argument, the statement that counts, and that America continues to pursue.

Words cannot describe the sacrifice made by millions of Americans to continue and preserve that proposition, from Marine Corps Sgt. Schmid blinded by grenade and Cpl. Diamond (two Navy Cross awardees) who stemmed the tide at Guadalcanal, and hundreds of incredibly brave pilots in the Pacific war such as Lt. Smokey Stover (KIA) from Arkansas to one of our own Medal of Honor winners from Texas, Audie Murphy, and Navy Cross awardee Doris Miller (KIA) of Waco. Add to the list millions of great Americans of all stripes who daily support each other in health care, law enforcement and public safety, education, engineering, and commercial activities that have made America the most inventive and productive society in history.

Is the Pledge of Allegiance an inconvenience? American men and women have saluted the flag at quarters for muster in the early dawn all over the world since Betsy Ross gave us the first flag and the Continental Congress declared it official on June 14, 1777. Think of Valley Forge, Pearl Harbor, Guadalcanal, Tarawa, Sicily, Salerno, Cassino and the Battle of the Bulge. Also remember the Chosin River in Korea, as well as Khe Sanh and the Tet Offensive of January 1968 in Vietnam.

Indeed, America is a proposition, an argument, a statement for freedom, and in that spirit, no one should be forced to recite the Pledge of Allegiance or salute the flag. But it would seem that those who are unable to do so are failing to understand and honor the sacrifices made by their fellow citizens of all races, religious beliefs and origins.

Perhaps we should write more about that.

Charles DeVere Cook, Waco