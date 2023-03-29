Time to intervene

There are shootings and then there are school shootings which result in renewed debate. A simplistic approach is to ban all guns, which will not really solve a problem that has basic solutions.

It is really a matter of accountability. Gone are the days when virtually anyone could walk into a shop where guns are sold and walk out with the firearm of their choice. Now there are a number of laws regarding the sale of firearms which are seldom enforced. The acquisition of firearms appears to be far too lax and needs enhancement and more stringent enforcement with stronger penalties for violation. It is hard to believe that improvement in limiting gun acquisition is not possible.

Improvement in individual accountability is essential. Often there is chain of events which precedes all of these shootings containing opportunities where intervention could have prevented tragedy. An important step would be to increase penalties for failing to intervene. Gun dealers, families and friends who aid in the acquisition of firearms should face stiff penalties including possible charges as accomplices.

Although it is no longer taught, the reason I was given for the inclusion of gun rights the Bill of Rights was to limit the powers of a tyrannical government. I was also taught individual rights ended when those rights infringed on the rights of others. Be very careful what you read into that comment, as it is a double edged sword.

This may be a bold prediction, but if everyone connected to these events had taken one step to intervene, there would be fewer of these events. There are people who could be doing something but don’t want to be involved. It is not rocket science to understand some people should not have guns. That does not mean everyone.

Thomas Vorderkunz, Woodway

Context important

I would like to reply the March 26 letter by Melissa Johnson about the Woodway City Council.

I have been attending all of the city council meetings for about a year and half now because I love my city, which I don’t wish to see abused or used by people just for profit. It would be best to understand the context of the decision on short-term rentals and long-term rentals.

Councilman David Mercer was saying he thinks of his four children and would not want to have a short-term rental next to him — only looking at his very high-end neighborhood and not all of Woodway. What Councilman David Russell was trying to explain to him was there are areas of Woodway that have older homes where the original owners lived there all their lives and now the children of that original owner own it because they don’t want to sell their childhood home. They have the option to rent it out short-term or long-term to pay the taxes and insurance on these homes. We have seen that these homes are kept up to a much higher standard under short-term rentals than under long-term rentals.

Johnson had an issue about Section 8 rentals. The city manager was bringing up the amount of police calls on short-term rentals while Russell was pointing out that in units where there are Section 8 renters, we have far more police calls and calls for high grass in need of mowing. I’m sorry, but that is just a fact. I know Russell and know he lives in a racially diverse neighborhood, so you can see this is not about race, it is about taking care of our city and as a council member looking at all the city, not just the small high end neighborhood one council member might live in. In this case, context is very important.

Dave Keyston, Woodway