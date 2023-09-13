Senior circus

At this week’s Woodway City Council meeting, I was saddened to see how the behavior of some of the senior guests has turned our process of city government into a circus lacking civility and discourse. I watched as a senior citizen publicly threatened the mayor and the mayor pro tem with their respective offices if she didn’t get what she wanted. This is not the Woodway I have come to love and respect.

As seniors, we can do better than berate and threaten. We need to always opt for civil discourse and contend with disagreements in a way that fosters mutual understanding.

I was appalled by the misinformation that was being repeated by the visitors and the distorted facts that were being presented as truth when their only source of information came from their social media accounts. Let’s do better, Woodway.

Jan Smith,

Woodway

Blame the portal

Humans have a common trait when things are not going well. Case in point, the 2023 Baylor football team. I am amazed at how quickly people want to blame Baylor’s coaching staff. They clearly do not have a clue what they are talking about.

Without a doubt, Baylor’s first game was a major disappointment. Many cited unsubstantiated claims the coaches failed to properly prepare the team for its opponent.

These people failed to take into consideration Baylor’s coaching staff had little history on the opponent. The Texas State team they faced was light years different from previous Texas State teams.

First of all, the coach was in his third year as a head coach. His roster had more than 50 new players and more than three dozen came from Incarnate Word, his previous job. This task would have been difficult for any coaching staff in the country.

There are some important facts that people fail to consider when continuing their criticism of Baylor’s coaching staff.

First of all, they fail to recognize what an incredible job these people did in turning the team around in one week. They resurrected a team that was flat on its back and had them leading after three quarters against the No. 12 team in Power Five football.

Instead of blaming the coaches for the fourth quarter collapse, the critics should look at the players.

This is a new world, people. NIL (name, image and likeness) and the transfer portal have made coaching college football a formidable task. It may be my ignorance, but I am unaware of any human being able to enter the mind of another human being and control their actions.

How then can the coaches be accountable for the mental collapse of Baylor’s defense?

To the coaching staff’s critics, how ignorant can you be? God bless Baylor’s football coaches.

Tom Vorderkunz,

Woodway