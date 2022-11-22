LETTERS: Yes, Trump would be a nightmare; China Spring fan warns those behind her

Yep, nightmare

In response to Don Hardcastle’s letter on Sunday, first, liberal does not mean socialist. You can have empathy towards your fellow man and want programs to help him without it being socialism. True, inflation was lower when Trump was in office, which was before the pandemic logistics nightmare that took effect as Trump was leaving office and before Putin declared war on Ukraine, causing global inflation — not only in the U.S. In fact, our 8% inflation at the moment is considerably less than in European nations where inflation is currently around 12%. Fuel is a global commodity and isn’t controlled by the U.S. alone. Mortgage rates are higher, but the idea is to get inflation down and then the rates will come down as they have done in the past.

As far as our borders go, by saying our borders are open, you are minimizing the efforts of our border control agencies for the job they are doing. Our borders are overwhelmed with people who are trying desperately to better their lives and the lives of their children and they are doing whatever it takes to do it, be it right or wrong. But, what would you do in their shoes?

As far as Trump goes, your comment about him doing what he says doesn’t fit him. He says what conservatives want to hear but he doesn’t fulfill his words. His cabinet members were a revolving door of “yes” people until they said no, and then they were fired.

I am not a socialist, I am a moderate who believes that nothing can ever get done with two extremes. Our country has to find a way to work together to be able to solve the never-ending problems that our world faces today. After seeing the way Trump was separating our country from each other and our global allies, I personally am so thankful he is not in office at this time. We need a diplomatic leader who is able to deescalate the tensions going on in the world, not a polarizing figure that thinks we can stand alone in the world against all others — a leader who is drawing from half a century of experience in working across the aisles and the world.

You were correct on one thing: Trump would be my greatest nightmare.

Louis Hirsch, Woodway

Mush for brains

So the way I see it, the 45th president is the only man in the history of the world that had a failed coup attempt and is not in exile, in jail or executed, but is running for president. Please correct me if i am wrong — I want facts, and anybody who thinks 45 is not a national security threat to this country has mush for brains.

If any Democratic president had top secret documents at his residence, what do you think would happen? Putin has seen all of 45’s documents, you can bet dollars to doughnuts on that.

Kyle Dupree, Waco

Fan stands

It warms my heart to see so many people follow the local high school football teams on the road to state. Wonder why more people don’t stand up when the players turn and face their crowd and beg us to stand? Beware: I stand; don’t sit behind me if you don’t like it!

Go China Spring Cougars!

Yvonne Evans, Waco