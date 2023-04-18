Support the zoo

I am writing concerning the information presented in the April 9 piece about the city taking over the operations of the zoo [“City Hall imperils zoo’s success”]. I have visited a variety of zoos in our state, and I believe we have one of the cleanest, well-kept zoos. The staff are knowledgeable, friendly, and dedicated to maintaining a healthy environment for the animals. I participate regularly in the storytime activities offered, which are informative and well-run.

We taxpayers continue to pass bonds because we are supporting a staff that is looking after the animals. We cannot allow uninformed Waco employees to railroad the zoological staff out of the zoo. We have already lost two outstanding zoological staff. We must let the zoo continue its work and maintain the wonderful zoo we are proud to call ours.

Ella Whitley, Waco

Community roots

I am excited about Waco ISD school board elections this year. Our ballot shines with great candidates. I know several of them personally. They have terrific experience, they love our students, they are committed to our teachers and they are dedicated to serving our community. Sincere thanks to everyone who is running!

When we step into the voting booth on May 6, we are lucky to have the opportunity to choose the best from among the best — and, to me, the best of the best is Dr. Peaches Henry.

I volunteered at J.H. Hines Elementary School while working at Baylor University, and now in retirement I work part time in the after-school programs at J.H. Hines and Brook Avenue Elementary School. I am in one or the other of these schools just about every day of the school year.

As someone who cares deeply about our schools, what gives Henry the edge when it comes to my vote? For me, it’s two words: details and communication.

At schools, as with any large institution, it’s easy to make generalizations. If you are in a school every day, however, you can see that the “devil is in the details.” Henry has engaged with those details as a teacher, a parent, a committee member and a volunteer. In Waco ISD she served on the PTA, the long-range facilities planning community advising board and two different campus decision-making committees. She organized the “Hidden Figures” STEM project for girls, the Lean on Me Mondays tutoring program and several other volunteer initiatives. This close engagement gives her insight into the details of how our schools really work. I believe this detailed understanding will help her sort ideas that “seem good” in theory from ideas that are actually good in practice.

One of the main responsibilities of a school board trustee is to communicate with us. We depend on our trustees to help us understand what is happening in our schools and why. Dr. Peaches Henry is dedicated to communication. If you google “Peaches Henry Waco,” you will quickly find a long list of opinion pieces in the Trib, presentations at various groups, and mentions in the local news. These are evidence of Henry’s willingness to communicate clearly, honestly — and when necessary — courageously. I know I can count on her to keep me informed about important issues and decisions at our school district.

Commitment to our students, our teachers and our community, plus a detailed understanding of our schools and deep channels of communication: Thanks for running, Dr. Peaches. You’ve got my vote!

Ashley Bean Thornton, Waco