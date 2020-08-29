Voting by mail
I have a question: Why must we show our driver’s license and voter registration when voting in person, yet people voting by mail do not? I can see where fraud could easily take place. How do the people counting votes even know if these are real people? The ballots might belong to someone who is deceased.
I can see President Trump’s point regarding this matter: If voting is to be honest, then a person should go to the voting booth to cast his or her ballot. That way we know it’s being done properly.
And why can’t we have three days to vote instead of one?
Sharon Bates, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Thanks for your letter, Sharon. Mailed ballots are verified to see if signatures on the envelopes of the ballots match voter signatures on file, but, yes, mail-in ballots would seem more ripe for fraud, especially if you believe many Americans are dishonest. Many voters, however, find voting by mail convenient, including President Trump and the first lady as well as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump donor; all are voting by mail in the Nov. 3 election. Finally, early voting makes it possible to vote most days between Oct. 13-30.
Athletic politicians
I’m an inveterate sports watcher and fan. For a stretch there, I’d have been a rapt audience of televised Curling for Beginners. I’m now a fan of hockey, tennis, football, baseball, whatever.
You could not pay me, however, to watch a pro basketball game. Players seem to be pursuing the wrong profession. Their arena is in Washington, D.C. Surely these rich young men sporting Chinese-made tennies would make excellent senators or representatives. They could eloquently express their political views and hope to rally constituents to their ideology. They wouldn’t have the hassles of kneeling before our flag or boycotting upcoming games because of whatever political position they think the people they’re trying to impress might hold. They can roam the halls of Washington rather than basketball arenas paid for by disillusioned fans. They can trade their basketballs for campaign mailers.
Let those thousands of waiting and equally talented players with the sense to separate sports and politics take their places. The sooner the better. I really do love basketball.
Juanita Case, Hewitt
New look
Reading the Trib and doing the crossword puzzle along with breakfast and watching the news has been my routine for well over 50 years. I have to say I love the new look of the Trib. I like the different fonts which make headlines very catching. The entire paper just looks fresh and updated. Thanks.
Gloria Gauntt, Chalk Bluff
Sanity check
As a faithful reader, I am always so happy to see Bill Tinsley’s contribution to the paper. I hope that will continue for a long time. We certainly need in our secular and crazed culture a glimpse now and then of the Eternal God who created us and is still on the throne! Thank you!
Lynne Mulliner, Waco
