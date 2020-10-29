Vote Meek

My husband and I are frequent attendees of Waco City Council meetings. During these meetings, we’ve seen community members come and speak about short-term rentals, community development, new businesses, etc. As a community social worker, it’s always fascinating to watch the dynamics at play and witness community members advocating on behalf of themselves and their neighborhoods.

One of the things I have consistently witnessed is mayoral candidate Dillon Meek listening to community members and valuing what they want for their neighborhood. There have been times when he might want to see certain things happen but because those in the neighborhood spoke against it, he prioritized their opinions and desires over his own views. He values the voices of neighborhood leaders and has consistently voted in their favor despite potential pushback from the larger community or business owners who will speak out against him because of his decisions. I have also seen Dillon as one who is wanting to learn from others and will always take the time to listen to different perspectives to grow and inform his own perspective.