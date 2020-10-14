I’m proud to be a citizen of the United States and especially in Bosque County. As an early voting ballot board judge, I’m honored to count and protect all citizens’ votes. I do so with fellow board members. This is such a privilege to bolster our right as citizens.

A vote is applied for by mail. A ballot is sent to the voter by the county election clerk. The voter returns the ballot by mail or hand delivers it to the election clerk. Then the early voting ballot board verifies signatures on the voter registration roster with the signatures on the mail-in ballot envelope. Any discrepancies are checked by other board members, at least one Democrat and one Republican. When both agree on signature match, the ballot is opened and set to be counted. If a signature is not a match, the election clerk is to notify the voter and a provisional ballot is offered. This is to ensure all voters can vote legally even if they omit information or forget to sign their mail-in ballot envelope.