Mark Osler: The recency effect and Trump’s ruined legacy

Several years ago, I found myself at a California amusement park that bills itself as “The Happiest Place on Earth.” From what I could see, there was mixed evidence on the happiness claim — for every peal of joy there was a crying child, a complaint about long lines, or some kind of intra-family squabble. But at the end of the day, something special happened: a parade followed by fireworks as the park closed. People left smiling.
Disney knows its stuff — and part of what they know about is the recency effect. In short, the recency effect is the human tendency to remember best what happens most recently. That means it is what comes at the end of our trip to the amusement park that largely forms our impression, and what makes it worth Disney’s money to send people off with a parade. This has been tested in a number of ways, but one of the more memorable was reported in Pain Magazine in 1993. There, researchers found that the last three minutes of a colonoscopy without general anesthesia played an outsize role in forming patients’ view of the procedure. (And no, I don’t subscribe to Pain Magazine — I learned about all this from Baylor University business professor Blaine McCormick.)
Together with a related phenomenon, the primacy effect, which dictates that we tend to remember the start of an experience better than what follows, the recency effect tells us that we remember the start of something pretty well, the end of that experience very well, and the middle not so much.
The recency effect is real. And that is bad news for the legacy of President Donald Trump. Instead of an orderly transition, the end of his term has featured one disaster after another: an intense and untruthful campaign to undermine an election, a riot at the Capitol and a cascade of questionable pardons. For those who live through these times, they will have an outsize effect on how we view Trump well into the future.
In a way, that will be a distortion. I’m a Democrat who voted against Trump twice, but I do acknowledge the good that happened during his term — things that resulted from his decisions or at least those he did not mess up. He promised we would not get entangled in foreign conflicts, and he kept that promise. I’m glad we did not enter another war. The economy was healthy throughout his term until the pandemic hit (though income disparities remain problematic). In my own field, criminal law, he signed the First Step Act, which created significant new mechanisms for lowering federal incarceration rates. Those things all matter.
But, wow, those last weeks were horrific, even for many people who were fans of President Trump. The invasion of the nation’s Capitol building by pro-Trump insurrectionists directly followed a pump-up speech from the president himself, in what will be remembered as one of the worst days for American democracy. He tarnished his good work on criminal justice by focusing clemency on his own associates, political actors and people promoted by paid lobbyists who had access to him. He gracelessly left the White House without ever acknowledging or meeting with the man who defeated him. Even when he scheduled a going-away event for himself, only a few hundred people showed up. In the end, it was the worst of Trump that predominated, and that will define him.
We have seen this before, to a lesser degree. Even after impeachment, Bill Clinton was a popular president. But on the way out the door he gave a pardon to fugitive Marc Rich, a billionaire whose ex-wife had hastily made large donations to the Democratic Party and the Clinton library. Rich had shared space on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list with Osama bin Laden, and was indicted on 65 counts before fleeing to Switzerland. For many of us, Clinton’s pardon of Rich was the thing we remember most about the Clinton presidency — despite the relative prosperity and peace of that era. Even though it was a single act after eight years of success, it left a gritty haze on history’s view of Clinton.
It could have been different for Donald Trump. A graceful exit was available, perhaps even with a smooth segue into another Trump run for president in 2024. But Trump was always about power rather than grace, and it may well be fitting that his flailing attempts to retain power are what will, in the end, define him. He could have chosen a parade and fireworks; in the end what we got was closer to a colonoscopy without general anesthesia.
Mark Osler is the Robert and Marion Short Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis. He taught at Baylor Law School from 2000 to 2010.