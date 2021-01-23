Mark Osler: The recency effect and Trump’s ruined legacy

The recency effect is real. And that is bad news for the legacy of President Donald Trump. Instead of an orderly transition, the end of his term has featured one disaster after another: an intense and untruthful campaign to undermine an election, a riot at the Capitol and a cascade of questionable pardons. For those who live through these times, they will have an outsize effect on how we view Trump well into the future.

In a way, that will be a distortion. I’m a Democrat who voted against Trump twice, but I do acknowledge the good that happened during his term — things that resulted from his decisions or at least those he did not mess up. He promised we would not get entangled in foreign conflicts, and he kept that promise. I’m glad we did not enter another war. The economy was healthy throughout his term until the pandemic hit (though income disparities remain problematic). In my own field, criminal law, he signed the First Step Act, which created significant new mechanisms for lowering federal incarceration rates. Those things all matter.