Roar of the crowd: Debate clearly left some Trumpers dumbfounded

Tuesday’s first presidential debate is one for the history books — and arguably the nearest trash receptacle. One candidate seemed unhinged, the other anemic, and the moderator — a veteran journalist from Fox News — appeared powerless as the debate quickly veered out of control. The debate was such a national embarrassment that some are now questioning the usefulness of further presidential debates in 2020. Readers took to the Trib Facebook page Tuesday evening to comment on who they believed won the debate. For once we were struck by the unusual paucity of Trump supporters.
Anacott Steel: President Trump mopped the floor with Sleepy Joe “One Foot in the Grave” Biden.
Martha Collins Johnson: Trump was a lying wimpy child. He was an embarrassment. His face was so red because he was throwing a tantrum. Get real, cult follower.
Roger Anderson: Biden was mediocre (as he historically is in debates) while Trump was, well, something. My favorite [line] is one of the few coherent statements in his word salad: His further refusal to condemn a white supremacist group and instead tell them to “stand by.” Dumpster fire best describes this “debate.” Good luck to Chris Wallace’s liquor store bill tonight.
Terri Schmidt: The American people lose.
Laurie Zimmerman Kees: All I can think of is all the nations around the world, watching and laughing at the U.S. government.
Nick Mckay: Putin and Xi [won].
Patrick M. Neault: Food Channel.
Sebastian Ledezma: It was painful to watch. Trump simply annoying.
Travis Cuellar: It must really stink in that place. There was a lot of sewage pumping in there!
Cathy Jo Sawyer Almanza: Amazed that the Trump handlers allowed longtime Trump critic Chris Wallace to be a moderator, certainly not for the first debate. His bias was on full display tonight.
Kimberly Rodriguez: Constantly interrupting and acting like a child is not dominance. Fact checkers confirmed Trump continuously lied. I say Joe!
Brian McVan: Biden. Trump screwed himself.
James Venable: TRUMP 2020.
William McKeever: You wish. He’s getting decimated. He can’t even answer a question and chooses instead to insult because he has no answers. I don’t even like Biden, but you have to give the man credit when he’s debating someone with the mind of a toddler.
Sebastian Ledezma: How can people support a clown like Trump? He couldn’t even respect the debate’s rules.
Lisa Moore Hemus: They were both awful.
Todd Voltz (responding to a meme touting Libertarian presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen): Listen, Jo isn’t bad, but even you know that there is absolutely no way. A vote for her is a waste.
Charlie Beliew: I thought that debate was embarrassing.
Francisco Javier Villa: That “debate” and the subsequent discussion surrounding it have made it so much easier to identify the trolls and losers who support Trump. You know who hates racial sensitivity training? Racists. Did you know condemning white supremacy was the easiest task of the night? Trump instead refused and told his terror group to “stand by.”
Stephen James Michael Gonzales: One [debate] was plenty, I think we are good.
