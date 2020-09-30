Roar of the crowd: Debate clearly left some Trumpers dumbfounded

Tuesday’s first presidential debate is one for the history books — and arguably the nearest trash receptacle. One candidate seemed unhinged, the other anemic, and the moderator — a veteran journalist from Fox News — appeared powerless as the debate quickly veered out of control. The debate was such a national embarrassment that some are now questioning the usefulness of further presidential debates in 2020. Readers took to the Trib Facebook page Tuesday evening to comment on who they believed won the debate. For once we were struck by the unusual paucity of Trump supporters.