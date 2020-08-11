Roar of the crowd: Latest COVID-19 developments spur sharp differences of opinion

The Tribune-Herald’s extensive coverage of the COVID-19 spread included a story this weekend on local schools preparing to reopen, another on the “troubling milestone” of McLennan County passing 5,000 coronavirus cases. Facebook reactions from readers (as well as some who may not have read beyond the headlines) display the sharp differences of opinion and even hostility on mitigating viral spread. A sample:
Allison Wolle Pearson: Cases aren’t deaths and they reported no deaths, so I would consider that progress. When you are testing this many people, your cases are going to go up and most people don’t have symptoms or they are very mild.
Aimee C. Zemanek: Recovered only means you didn’t die. And most of us did have symptoms, sicker than we have ever been in our lives, for six weeks, and [we] still have symptoms and side effects five months later.
Jay Ehret: Why is it “troubling”? What’s your criteria? Is that your opinion or do you have a quote from a source?
Nicholas Duron: Their source is the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District; maybe you should read before commenting so you don’t look so stupid.
Sam Alexander: What’s troubling is that our community has let it spread this far when we had it well within our means to keep COVID-19 spread down to a minimum months ago. If everyone would’ve read the science and wore masks and social distanced for the last 3-5 months, we’d be in really good shape. This is bottom-up since we have no leadership from the top. Everyone needs to do their part, and many aren’t. I still see people gathering with family and friends with no [physical distancing] or masks, and this is why it keeps spreading. That is troubling.
Aimee C. Zemanek: What’s troubling is you think it’s OK that many of your neighbors now have a lifetime of side effects, medical issues and complications.
Cindy Ahlers Young-Stiles: A troubling milestone? Let’s not be overdramatic here. That’s not even 2%. McLennan County has almost 257k people, stop pushing the fear factor, Waco Trib, smh.
Nicholas Duron: Probably best to think about the increasing rate of infections as well, not only percentage of those infected of population. The rate is disturbingly increasing. A basic understanding of statistics would probably allow one to be a little less myopic and obtuse.
Bill Miles: Still high recovery rate. It’s sad to see 64 deaths but it’s good to see we are saving more than we are losing.
Randy Tucker: The death rate for us all is 100%. No one gets out of here alive. Odds are its pretty high in those senior facilities, too. Lets just go ahead and say that everybody is going to die with or without COVID-19. Would that make you feel better?
Chelsea Roo: Every school district in our county should be following Waco-McLennan County Health District guidelines. Our county positivity rate is still 15% and some schools are starting back next week. This is extremely negligent and reckless. Everyone wants to get back to normal, but this will most likely increase infection throughout the county. People move the virus. That is not up for debate. Starting in-school instruction when the positivity rate is 5% or below will give us the best chance to keep schools open.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!