Roar of the crowd: Our readers take aim at additional voter restrictions

Allen Arrington: How many dollars did (Attorney General Ken) Paxton spend searching for Texas voter fraud only to find 16 people whose addresses weren’t up to date? Remind me again of all the fraudulent votes (actual not just claimed in court and not backed up by any proof) and then maybe I’ll consider these laws as anything other than blatant voter suppression.

Alex Gustavo Chavez-Melendez: Voting shouldn’t be harder than getting an AR-15. It’s 2021, you can verify voting eligibility at day of voting online. It’s the government’s job to prove that you do not have the right to vote. Don’t let the government take away your rights away.

Denise McHargue: Actually what is wrong with someone having to prove they can’t make it to the polls before being sent a mail-in ballot. If that isn’t required we’ll have a mail-in fiasco like 2020. How is requiring proof hating the disabled?

Wilma Clover: No problem and easy to do. I am now disabled and carry a picture ID card like a driver’s license, to show I’m disabled and get the blue and white card to hang on my rearview mirror or some get license plates. No suppression involved.