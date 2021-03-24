Roar of the crowd: Our readers take aim at additional voter restrictions

A front-page Texas Tribune article published in the Tribune-Herald on Tuesday about new voter restrictions being proposed by the Texas Legislature this session stirred up our readers. One proposal would shorten the window for requesting a mail-in ballot. Another would limit eligibility to vote by mail based on disability to only those who are homebound. One bill would prohibit voters from dropping off absentee ballots on Election Day. And in a state without online voter registration, another bill would eliminate the volunteer deputy registrars that counties often use to help Texans register. Here is a sampling of the comments posted to our Facebook page this week: Andy Allen: Outstanding! This should be federal law!
Dustin Kunz: Private medical status should never become public information. Requiring it to vote by mail (the same way DJT votes just because he’s lazy) is discriminatory.
Gina Gonzales: Nope! We need to accommodate people with disabilities — maybe have them register ahead of time and be picked up and taken to vote. It would cost more money but fair is fair
Lea Sliker: This is voter suppression — period.
Mary Duty: Call 757-5043 and volunteer to work the polls. Then you will know more about how the process works.
Allen Arrington: How many dollars did (Attorney General Ken) Paxton spend searching for Texas voter fraud only to find 16 people whose addresses weren’t up to date? Remind me again of all the fraudulent votes (actual not just claimed in court and not backed up by any proof) and then maybe I’ll consider these laws as anything other than blatant voter suppression.
Alex Gustavo Chavez-Melendez: Voting shouldn’t be harder than getting an AR-15. It’s 2021, you can verify voting eligibility at day of voting online. It’s the government’s job to prove that you do not have the right to vote. Don’t let the government take away your rights away.
Denise McHargue: Actually what is wrong with someone having to prove they can’t make it to the polls before being sent a mail-in ballot. If that isn’t required we’ll have a mail-in fiasco like 2020. How is requiring proof hating the disabled?
Wilma Clover: No problem and easy to do. I am now disabled and carry a picture ID card like a driver’s license, to show I’m disabled and get the blue and white card to hang on my rearview mirror or some get license plates. No suppression involved.
Rob Lim: It’s so easy and already going in place as a requirement ... make it so you have to show your new Real ID ... this is a nationwide requirement for TSA travel ... proves residency and citizenship.
Mary G. Mann: LOL. What’s the percentage of people who do the TSA travel requirement? There are many people who have never been on a plane or even train.
Wendy L. Pethtel: I guess Texan lawmakers really hate the disabled? Cause so many of these new rules will go after those that have the hardest time voting physically. Really hate the idea of being forced to prove your disability, or people being able to record you voting cause you need help, you would lose all privacy. Then the fact you would FORBID election officials from telling people who qualify for vote by mail to register for it, just seems like an extra slap in the face.
Sherri Bowlin Phillips: Anyone, like you, can say they are “disabled.” So yes, you have to prove things in life, even important things like voting.
Darrell Goodwin: Democrats are fine with vaccine cards, but not voter IDs. Paying attention, yet?
Jake Raabe: You know the “vaccine card” is just an appointment reminder and not ID, right? It doesn’t even have your name on it, you write it down. It’s literally just a piece of paper reminding you when your second shot is.