Roar of the Crowd: Plenty of memories & regrets over Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center loss

After years of uphill effort to find a suitable tenant for the old Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center in North Waco, Baylor Scott & White Health officials told the Trib last week that they will demolish the 600,000-square-foot structure. The most promising proposal had been to sell the facility to the state for $975,000 and turn it into a state-run regional mental-health facility. Alas, state leaders turned their attention elsewhere, including mental-health facility construction in bigger cities. A sample of responses from our Facebook page:
Lindsey Rezach: Sad to see a building that has nothing wrong with it being torn down. I worked in that ER and was born there. Why can’t they turn it into apartments for the less-fortunate or homeless? Guess I need to drive by one more time.
Pete Micus: This building is INCREDIBLY haunted. No way it could be resold. The stories of doctors and nurses having paranormal experiences are longer than your arm. Best to hit the reset button.
Sharon Drysdale: I worked there on the 3B division, orthopedics, for seven years, high school and all through college till I graduated from Baylor. This makes me sad.
Judy McCaig: When we pass it, I always look up at the windows on 4B where I worked.
Sharon Drysdale: My first placement was on 4B. I was happy there. After three months I got moved to one of the most difficult wards. But God was in it. I learned how to care for the bed-bound patient. Later with my own handicapped daughter, that knowledge was and still is invaluable.
Jennifer Montgomery Arnold: My goodness! Seems like they could make it for homeless people or low-income veterans. My daughter was born there three months premature. Spent many a day in that hospital.
Eric Shaunfield: Same problem with the Marlin VA hospital. It just costs too much to operate facilities like these for housing. They were built as hospitals: tiny patient rooms with no kitchens and many with no bathrooms; huge upkeep and operating expense; and from an era where renovation would cost a fortune in abatement of stuff like asbestos. For the same money you’d spend on renovation you could build an apartment complex or restore a bunch of vacant houses. They were built to be hospitals and that’s about the only thing that could occupy them... and they’ve outlived their usefulness as hospitals so nobody is interested in the buildings.
Kelly Namtaob: I pretty much grew up in and around that hospital. I remember my daddy having to go for PT several times a week. I was there when they opened the new wing and have a commemorative coin from that event. Alton Pearson was the president of the facility. Many memories, good and bad.
M. Louis Hejl: Part of this could be turned into an infectious disease center to care for COVID patients and free up our hospitals to care for folks who need elective procedures and regular hospital needs.
Gary Fetner: I was born there in 1954. My mother worked in the pathology department for 27 years and loved every minute of it in that facility. With all the additions built over the years, it was like a maze.
Medina Eden: Could I do a paranormal investigation before it gets demolished?
Les Leskoven: Another state government failure to address mental-health issues.
