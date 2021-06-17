Roar of the crowd: Readers debate motivations for voting against Juneteenth holiday

By having and supporting those ideas and ideals, making them holidays, we infringe on any and all that are not of the group of people that the holiday is shedding light on. We use segregation and separation for these holidays as a tool in divisive ethnic tactics making the supposed “unity” of our nation that much farther from reality.

Doug McDurham: By that reasoning, we should not celebrate the Fourth of July as Independence Day because it only granted freedom to people with white skin. I’m white and I celebrate Juneteenth because it meant that the country I love was closer to living up to its promise of freedom and justice for all. While it holds special meaning to the descendants of people who were enslaved, it is not just a holiday for people who are Black.

Jeb Barr: As a white male complaining that times devoted to learning the history and culture of other ethnicities is infringing on him, you may have missed that this has been the everyday reality for minority groups in our country throughout our history. Celebrating diversity is not the opposite of unity. It’s just recognizing that unity can be achieved by appreciating and celebrating our different cultures and contributions instead of trying to achieve unity through historical whitewashing.