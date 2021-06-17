Roar of the crowd: Readers debate motivations for voting against Juneteenth holiday

The House overwhelmingly passed a bill on Wednesday that would establish June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Here is a sampling of the comments below a Thursday story that appeared on the Tribune-Herald Facebook page. The story named the 14 lawmakers, including two from Texas, who voted against the legislation:
Dick Turner: How stupid can you get! The day celebrates the emancipation of millions of enslaved human beings that the Supreme Court said were no better than farm animals (see Dred Scott decision). Too many people want to forget the horrors of slavery and pretend it never happened. Some people compare slavery to the Holocaust. But the Holocaust lasted two decades. Slavery lasted over two centuries. Slavery was much worse. Denial of this is contemptible.
Jason Blankenship: I see (the) Waco Trib is obeying their masters again — “race” baiting and pointing out any and all opposition to what their masters have told them is “wrong” in an attempt to hurt and ruin people doing their jobs.
I happen to agree with those that voted against. We should not have a separate holiday based on skin color. We should not have separate whole months celebrating skin color. We should not have separate whole months dedicated to individual ethnicity.
By having and supporting those ideas and ideals, making them holidays, we infringe on any and all that are not of the group of people that the holiday is shedding light on. We use segregation and separation for these holidays as a tool in divisive ethnic tactics making the supposed “unity” of our nation that much farther from reality.
Doug McDurham: By that reasoning, we should not celebrate the Fourth of July as Independence Day because it only granted freedom to people with white skin. I’m white and I celebrate Juneteenth because it meant that the country I love was closer to living up to its promise of freedom and justice for all. While it holds special meaning to the descendants of people who were enslaved, it is not just a holiday for people who are Black.
Jeb Barr: As a white male complaining that times devoted to learning the history and culture of other ethnicities is infringing on him, you may have missed that this has been the everyday reality for minority groups in our country throughout our history. Celebrating diversity is not the opposite of unity. It’s just recognizing that unity can be achieved by appreciating and celebrating our different cultures and contributions instead of trying to achieve unity through historical whitewashing.
Susie Freeman Dupuy: This is a holiday our country needed to have. Sure, it makes some white people uncomfortable but that’s OK. We all need to learn to accept each other and celebrate all of us being free.
Eric Smith: I don’t know why white nationalists can’t embrace Juneteenth. It represents 2.5 years of former Confederates sticking it to the Union and keeping their slaves after they were supposed to be emancipated. Seems like a white power celebration to me.
Robert William Marshall: This should have been unanimous. Juneteenth is obviously a day we can and should all celebrate.
Joshua Morales: If you don’t agree just don’t celebrate it. Simple. If you do celebrate just remember the reasons why you are celebrating and show respect.
Being of Mexican descent and Mexican American living in Texas, which we are almost now the majority, remember when you celebrate our holidays, which are common in this state and common for all races to partake in, that it’s not all about margaritas and tequila and tacos.
Wendy L. Pethtel: I don’t get how Texans voted against it, it’s been celebrated here for YEARS.
Michael Larsen: Let me guess. All 14 are privileged, middle-aged white men. Yip.