Roar of the crowd: Readers debate Trump's income-tax dodge

Brent Pick: Him not paying taxes for the past 10 to 15 years didn’t seem to be a problem till he got elected president, now all you snowflakes have a problem with it. Don’t worry though you will only have to suffer through 4 more years of him as your president come November.

Elli Mae: There is always about a third of the country in any poll on any topic that is just plain stupid. Like 33% could not name a single branch of government. And 37% could not name a single right protected by the Bill of Rights. One in four Americans thinks the sun orbits the earth. And 34% of Americans reject evolution entirely. Three in 10 don’t think climate change has any relation to an increase in extreme weather events. And 51% of Republicans still think Obama was born in Kenya. Only 25% of us can name more than one of the five freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment, but more than 50% of us can name two members of the Simpson family. Consistently there is, give or take, about a third who are just dumb. It’s a shame that so many of them have to live in Waco.