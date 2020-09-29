Roar of the crowd: Readers debate Trump's income-tax dodge

A New York Times report that real estate tycoon Donald Trump paid no taxes 11 years out of 18, and that he paid $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017, prompted plenty of opinion on the Trib Facebook page, much of it proving Trump can do no wrong among the faithful. A lively sampling:
Carol Carraway: When will everyone realize the president’s “people” are OK with anything he does, can’t do anything wrong. He knows he can shoot someone in NYC and they will still vote for him. He said they would!
Laurie Moes Kunka: As long as he did it within the confines of the law, who cares? And probably not true anyway.
John Waller: This is exactly why we can’t have nice things in this country. While he revels in paying that little in taxes, he wants to cut our Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security to spend more on tax cuts for the rich. Absolutely unacceptable.
TJ Pryor: Keep in mind, Biden, Pelosi and Schumer have all been politicians for 32-42 years. Trump filed under their tax laws, so who’s really to blame?
Carla Jay Hines: Must have a great accountant! None of us wants to pay more taxes than we legally have to.
Kevin M. Tornai: He’s either brilliant or resourceful. Being in business myself, I am taking advantage of the same tax codes as the president. It’s 100% legal to avoid taxes, illegal to evade taxes.
Frank Atwell: So what? Amazon has paid ZERO taxes for two years. That’s what happens when you work the system. All big businesses and rich people do it.
Susan Aschim Crawford: The average person pays way more in taxes than Trump does. Many sacrifice to pay their fair share. That is the truth. Trump is a criminal.
Dalton Vannatta: He is a genius for not paying taxes if this is even the truth!
Chelsea Roo: America ... the only country where you can afford a private jet and have zero tax liability.
Jose Luis Videla: So Trump paid more to a porn star in 10 years than in U.S. income tax? Damn!
Tyler Markwardt: Dreamers contribute over $6 billion in taxes every year. Trump contributes nothing. Not a damn thing.
Brent Pick: Him not paying taxes for the past 10 to 15 years didn’t seem to be a problem till he got elected president, now all you snowflakes have a problem with it. Don’t worry though you will only have to suffer through 4 more years of him as your president come November.
Elli Mae: There is always about a third of the country in any poll on any topic that is just plain stupid. Like 33% could not name a single branch of government. And 37% could not name a single right protected by the Bill of Rights. One in four Americans thinks the sun orbits the earth. And 34% of Americans reject evolution entirely. Three in 10 don’t think climate change has any relation to an increase in extreme weather events. And 51% of Republicans still think Obama was born in Kenya. Only 25% of us can name more than one of the five freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment, but more than 50% of us can name two members of the Simpson family. Consistently there is, give or take, about a third who are just dumb. It’s a shame that so many of them have to live in Waco.
