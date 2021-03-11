Roar of the crowd: Readers sound on Texas mask mandate's demise

Destiny Michelle Rodz: Women everywhere been saying my body my choice, yet we are governed on all aspects of our body. Welcome to the outrage.

Jason Butler: What some people don’t understand is that businesses are OPEN to the public but are still private property. This is how they can refuse service. I personally don’t give a flip about masks. Point is you don’t wanna wear it, cool. And if a business wants you to, don’t go there and keep your mouth shut. Stop all the crying and just live YOUR life.

Claudia Adamek: The state gave you back your freedom to choose and y’all are complaining about it! Go where you want, do what you want. Stop trying to convince others that you are the only one who is right.

Bill Pennington: The State? You mean Guv HotWheels, the Republican that mandated the mask order to begin with, and when everyone got mad (even the Neanderthals) he froze Texans to death and blamed it on his buddies. Now, the Texas AG (the indicted one) wants to sue people for not undoing what they started. That state?

Nancy Williams-Yoakum: It’s the same as no shirt no shoes no service. No mask no service. It’s their right to refuse service to anyone.