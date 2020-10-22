ROAR OF THE CROWD: Sharp debate over separating immigrant families

This week's news that court-appointed attorneys have been unable to find the parents of 545 children separated at the U.S. border with Mexico early in the Trump administration inspired plenty of condemnation and excuse-making on the Trib Facebook page. The children were reportedly separated between July 1, 2017, and June 26, 2018, when a federal judge in San Diego ordered that children in government custody be reunited with their parents. A sampling of opinions:

Helen Zuehlke Morris: Decades of failed and inadequate immigration policies contributed to this fiasco. Several administrations are culpable.

Bradley Cromer: Imagine that. Maybe we should ask the cage builder from 2008 what to do. Sad actually.

Pat Cargill: Didn’t the incarnation begin in Obama’s term?

Leea de Ruijsscher: No. President Obama only detained unaccompanied minors for up to 72 hours before they were placed in foster care. These parents have been deported and the kids they're talking about here were hid by this demonic administration. These kids will have PTSD for the rest of their lives.