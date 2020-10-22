ROAR OF THE CROWD: Sharp debate over separating immigrant families

This week's news that court-appointed attorneys have been unable to find the parents of 545 children separated at the U.S. border with Mexico early in the Trump administration inspired plenty of condemnation and excuse-making on the Trib Facebook page. The children were reportedly separated between July 1, 2017, and June 26, 2018, when a federal judge in San Diego ordered that children in government custody be reunited with their parents. A sampling of opinions:
Helen Zuehlke Morris: Decades of failed and inadequate immigration policies contributed to this fiasco. Several administrations are culpable.
Bradley Cromer: Imagine that. Maybe we should ask the cage builder from 2008 what to do. Sad actually.
Pat Cargill: Didn’t the incarnation begin in Obama’s term?
Leea de Ruijsscher: No. President Obama only detained unaccompanied minors for up to 72 hours before they were placed in foster care. These parents have been deported and the kids they're talking about here were hid by this demonic administration. These kids will have PTSD for the rest of their lives.
Nancy Webber Bryant: There was no good reason to separate these children from their parents. The parents were trying to get these children away from horrors they fled from and to a better life in the land of opportunity. The separations were ordered as punishment to the parents and to the children. What makes this any different than the family separations ordered by the Nazis at concentration camps? Why couldn’t these parents have been allowed to keep their children with them while they awaited a decision on their application for asylum? The humane answer is yes, the families should’ve been allowed to stay together. The separation order was cold, heartless and cruel.
Kevyn Tarcuss Wooden: Still blaming Trump for Obama's policy?
Ron Owen: Parents more than likely abandoned them getting away themselves.
Susan Kocian: If you call yourself a Christian, pro-life and you do not find [this president's] actions disgusting, then you might be following the wrong God. These poor children. And shut up with the parents should not have come here, putting them in this position. It was inhumane to separate these children from their parents.
Scott Michael: How is it "Christian" for these parents to knowingly break laws and how is it moral to endanger their children by doing so? Are you a Christian?
Valerie Anderson Fillmore: Aren't all you Republican, so-called evangelical Christians proud? This is not the way brave Americans protect their country. This is not a patriotic stance toward people fleeing oppressive states, be it governments, gangs, drug lords or politics.
Meetzee Deeldee: Why aren’t the parents going to the border (from either side) to look for their “lost” children? If you say it’s because they fear being sent back to Mexico/another country, then their freedom is more important than their children. Their children either sit there unclaimed or they were sent to cross over into the USA without family in the first place and were never technically separated by the officials in charge.
Carolyn McDonald: There probably never were any parents at all. Many of these poor children were trafficked in order for the scum that took them to try and enter our country! POOR BABIES!
Mike Romano: How many American babies are slaughtered? Over 600,000.
Daniel Nichols: We are evil.
