Roar of the crowd: Trail master plan draws mixed, mostly positive reaction

Andrew Lopez: I was on the planning commission 4 years ago when this was voted on. If you’re not from Waco you have a lot to learn about this town. A lot of people come here and want change, which I am all in favor for. More important, our sidewalks and streets in residential areas are bad with poor street lighting. I live in the downtown area. The bike lanes just on Fifth Street going towards Baylor, I can count the number of bikers in a month.Maybe 10 sightings. Can you tell me where the bike lanes are being used on a daily basis. Over the last 40 years I can’t recall an independent bike shop in Waco. Everybody bought their bikes at the big box stores. The new bike stores that have arrived will tell a tall tale within the next year or two.