Roar of the crowd: Trail master plan draws mixed, mostly positive reaction

The city of Waco is commissioning a citywide trail master plan that aims to put interconnected walking and biking routes within a 10-minute walk of everyone in the city, and the city has also awarded a $294,000 contract to develop a master plan for the entire parks department. That drew a mixed but mostly positive reaction on the Tribune-Herald Facebook page recently.
Carole Fergusson: Amazing! I love cycling in Waco but haven’t recently because it’s dangerous with drivers not knowing what to do. This will not only attract future economic growth, but provide place making opportunities and access to a safe way to exercise and see our town!
Susan Aschim Crawford: Making Waco more walkable would be a great goal. Lack of sidewalks makes it very dangerous to walk in most areas.
Josiah Conrad: Trails are great and all, but in reality don’t most have trails right outside their doors that they can walk on? They’re called sidewalks.
Sal Velasco: There’s sidewalks in Waco?
Tra Dean: Might be a good idea to fix the streets first.
Andrew Lopez: I was on the planning commission 4 years ago when this was voted on. If you’re not from Waco you have a lot to learn about this town. A lot of people come here and want change, which I am all in favor for. More important, our sidewalks and streets in residential areas are bad with poor street lighting. I live in the downtown area. The bike lanes just on Fifth Street going towards Baylor, I can count the number of bikers in a month.Maybe 10 sightings. Can you tell me where the bike lanes are being used on a daily basis. Over the last 40 years I can’t recall an independent bike shop in Waco. Everybody bought their bikes at the big box stores. The new bike stores that have arrived will tell a tall tale within the next year or two.
Mark Anthony: It’s called planning for the future.
Becky Phillips: Waco actually has a decent size cycling club and at least three bike shops—Bicycle World, Bear Mountain and Welhous. I usually ride in China Spring or McGregor though. I try to avoid riding downtown, too many stops and too much traffic. I don’t ride to commute. The bike paths we do have don’t really seem to go anywhere. Usually when we ride we ride 20-50+ miles—that’s a lot of back and forth on very limited paths.
Meryl Christlieb: I haven’t seen many sidewalks where I live. It’s one major complaint I have about this city. That and the terrible drivers that make it so unsafe to walk/bike on the side of the road.
Josiah Conrad: In front of some houses, but then there are the gap houses where the sidewalks either were taken out or are too overgrown to see, aka nature trails.
Patricia Pompe: Thanks for voicing this. Waco has been fighting accessibility sidewalks since the 70s. It’s a sad thing for everyone. Think if you are wheelchair bound, need a walker or a cane or are blind. We all need to get on board with making a positive change. Start by getting out of a car and actually walk somewhere.
Eugene Lavery: I’m not sure I have ever seen a cyclist in Waco not riding against traffic.
Twa Rivers: Actually growing up in Waco I use to ride my bike all the time from South Waco to North and East Waco. There was no bike lanes back then but there wasn’t this much traffic, either. Adding bike lanes might welcome people to get back on their bikes again.