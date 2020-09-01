Roar of the crowd: Trib readers get worked up about mail-in voting

Trib staff writer Tommy Witherspoon’s report on rising numbers of applications to the McLennan County Elections Office for mail-in ballots ahead of the general election got some of our readers worked up on our Facebook page, especially given President Trump’s contention that vote-by-mail is ripe for fraud. Incidentally, regarding one comment below, the Trump administration now reports that of the 1.1 million stimulus checks totaling $1.4 billion mailed to dead people, nearly 70 percent have been recovered.
Dakota Doran: Texas still hasn’t changed its voting-by-mail laws. Unless you’re going to be out of the county for the entire voting period or are 65, you unfortunately cannot vote by mail. All of these people who are upset by voting by mail are just blowing hot air. Because it doesn’t matter in Texas anyway. We have some of the toughest voting laws in the entire U.S.
Susan Aschim Crawford: Anyone can claim disability. They do not and cannot ask what your disability is.
Dave Anfenson: If it’s good enough for the president and his whole family [to vote by mail], it’s good enough for anyone else.
Karen Lee: That is absentee ballot, because he will not be in his home state at election time.
Jon Mizuta: But he could be. He certainly has no trouble getting to Florida for golf.
Christina Conner Peterson: Good luck getting your mail-in ballot to its location. The post office would definitely lose mine. I’ll stand in line like I always have on Election Day.
Rita De Leon: Coming in to vote early. Nobody’s stealing my vote this time around.
Wendy L. Pethtel: Out of curiosity, in Texas how would you know? The machine I use doesn’t give a hard printout of my recorded vote, so I’m trusting a very hackable system with my vote when I vote in person on machines that don’t have to record a hard copy.
Rita De Leon: I said what I did because last time a woman without identification or proof of registration said her name was Rita De Leon. They looked on the books, saw my name and allowed her to vote. She signed her name, voted and left. I didn’t find this out until after I got off work and went to vote myself. I had to go downtown, then they sent me to South Waco Library where this woman voted. Officials said I looked nothing like the woman who voted. I sat there about an hour while they called downtown to figure out what to do. All the while I was looked at as if I was a criminal and did something wrong. I ended up voting provisional. The “case” was handed over to the DA but nothing was ever done. Finally got a letter in the mail saying the other woman’s vote was canceled and mine was counted because I am the ONLY Rita De Leon registered in the county. Sorry so long of an explanation, but it’s necessary to help people understand.
Adam Vanek: Just think how many dead people will vote by mail this year.
Ronnie Wegwerth: Hardly any! I think you got confused with the $1.4 billion that Trump sent in stimulus money to the deceased.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!