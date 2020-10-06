Roar of the crowd: Trump's Walter Reed trip, triumphant return

Brenda Faye Jackson: I love his optimism!

Wanda Paryla: He’s pathetic.

Rhonda Williams: Do people not understand how this works? To avoid panic in places like the stock market, they avoid giving any negative details. This has been the practice with all presidents, even going so far as to hide needing a wheelchair.

Jessy Smith: I’m trying to feel the same amount of empathy that his administration has shown for other COVID victims.

Cathy Jo Sawyer Almanza: I’d say that plenty of empathy was shown through actions. Give us one example where any facility was not supplied with PPE or ventilators. It’s one thing to say “thoughts and prayers,” quite another to actually provide what is needed to fight a pandemic. Blame the mobs out on the streets for the spike in COVID victims. They’re the killers.

Linda Ivins Allen: If he can do a video, walk to and from a helicopter, he has no right to blow taxpayer money on a weekend at a major hospital in a luxury suite!

Youngdae Moon: Freaking socialism.