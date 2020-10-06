Roar of the crowd: Trump's Walter Reed trip, triumphant return

President Trump’s weekend stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19, then returning triumphantly to the White House Monday, provoked strong opinions on the quality of care he received compared to other American stiffs suffering from the virus; the fact much of his staff was reportedly contaminated by lax White House health measures; and skepticism about whether he was truly sick. A sampling from the Trib Facebook page:
Roger Anderson: What a clown show.
Sebastian Ledezma: He said [what he did] because he thinks all Americans, in case of getting sick, will receive the same high medical attention. He forgets a lot of people struggle even to get a simple COVID test.
Laurie Kay Fuller: Funny how no Democrat has gotten it. Hmm. 99.6% survival rate. Move on!
Elli Mae: It’s so weird how the people with umbrellas are dry and the people mocking or refusing umbrellas are all wet!
Ray Collins: Democrats are wearing masks and following medical advice. Could that be why?
Dave Anfenson: Even the doctors are being evasive and untruthful. Can anyone connected with Trump refrain from being deceitful?
Brenda Faye Jackson: I love his optimism!
Wanda Paryla: He’s pathetic.
Rhonda Williams: Do people not understand how this works? To avoid panic in places like the stock market, they avoid giving any negative details. This has been the practice with all presidents, even going so far as to hide needing a wheelchair.
Jessy Smith: I’m trying to feel the same amount of empathy that his administration has shown for other COVID victims.
Cathy Jo Sawyer Almanza: I’d say that plenty of empathy was shown through actions. Give us one example where any facility was not supplied with PPE or ventilators. It’s one thing to say “thoughts and prayers,” quite another to actually provide what is needed to fight a pandemic. Blame the mobs out on the streets for the spike in COVID victims. They’re the killers.
Linda Ivins Allen: If he can do a video, walk to and from a helicopter, he has no right to blow taxpayer money on a weekend at a major hospital in a luxury suite!
Youngdae Moon: Freaking socialism.
Patricia Gorton: It was a precautionary measure for a head of state! I don’t think it was his idea! I’ve already voted so!
Linda Ivins Allen: Since when does he take orders from someone else?
Linda McHugh: I think he’s faking the whole thing.
Betty Beckworth Rockett: Go meet with him to prove your point. If you don’t get it, you will be correct.
Susan Aschim Crawford: Trump is either faking it or heading for a big relapse.
Jessy Smith: He never had it. All a ploy for sympathy and support.
Sara Gestes Hill: I think he’s genuinely sick. Sicker than he wants to let on even. A person like Trump is afraid of death. That’s why there’s such a huge display of good health. He thinks he’s beaten COVID and death. He’s just on a manic high from all the steroids and vitamins they’ve pumped him with. There’s a closeup video of him at the White House earlier. He’s huffing and trying to catch his breath.
