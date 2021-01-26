Roar of the crowd: Waco airport stimulus funding draws spirited debate

Last March, Waco Regional Airport received $15 million from Congress as part of a coronavirus relief package. Most of that money was used to cover airport operations as traffic fell from 4,500 passengers in February to just 204 passengers in April 2020. Part of the stimulus money will be used to pay for upgrades at the terminal, a $1.6 million update that drew spirited debate when reported Saturday on the Trib's Facebook page. Here is a sampling of the comments:
Nancy Webber Bryant: Air travel has continued during this pandemic. There are some vital reasons why some people would need to fly right now. As we come out of the pandemic, air travel will start becoming robust again. It’s a significant economic advantage for a city and surrounding areas to have an up to date regional airport. A wise investment of federal economic stimulus funds, in my opinion. I wish the Waco airport would be able to add service to the Houston Hobby international airport.
Yashenda Shivers: I completely understand this logic if only we were talking about a major airline. Waco airport is only capable of going to bigger airports which means it doesn't need billions of dollars wasted for a facelift. Could it use a renovation, probably ... but right now is not the time and the COVID relief fund should definitely not be the revenue source. People are so concerned about the future that they are forgetting the thousands of people who are just trying to make it through NOW. That money should be used for the those fighting to stay afloat.
Shelley Ann: I hope there will be more help for the people. I understand where you are coming from, however I think the timing is off for this. We all need to feel we are taken care of with some hope and these types of things are not on most people's minds right now IMO. Need some hope of survival at this point.
Claudia Adamek: No there won’t be any more money for families! They got your vote, that’s all they wanted! They do not care about you.
Lisa L Warren Gray: Remodeling with COVID money? Shouldn’t that be used to help the employees?
Ashely Vinyard: Would be nice to fly out of Waco instead of Dallas but doubtful.
Claudia Adamek: And they kicked out the shoe shine man!
Bob Woodson: Jeepers, all that money and just look at the hustle and bustle it generated!
Ted Trepinski: I have no problems with the airport being upgraded and we all know that the bill passed as "COVID" related had very little to do with COVID. The issue I have is that the article states that it is the first improvement since 1999. Did they forget the 2016 improvement to lengthen the main runway (190) by over 1,400 feet? That is why Fina is gone — they had already relocated due to the China Spring Highway expansion, only to have the expansion moved again to accommodate the runway extension. The FAA gave ACT $2.63 million, to which they added another gate (and remodeled everything in front of the security glass), an $800,000 fire engine, and the runway extension.
Crystal Bell: The airport is fine. It just needs to fly to other places than DFW.
Heath Tull: What a shame. Waco why don’t you just throw it at Magnolia like you're going to anyway...
Kevyn Tarcuss Wooden: Sad they put so much pork into bills that are supposed to help the American people.
Tony Arriaga: I mean that should impress travelers ... until they leave the airport and see our streets...
Melinda Wicks Robinson: What a waste. Everyone needs a rent subsidy. People living in tents or their cars due to losing their jobs should be furious with this nonsense. We don’t even need an airport.