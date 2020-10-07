LETTERS: Clowning around with COVID, conspiracy theories and more

On guard

I wonder if I’m guilty of perpetuating another conspiracy theory — or if there’s reason to be suspicious of a president who habitually lies and rhetorically exploits every potentially negative event. Why do I wonder? After being admitted to the hospital, Trump, who I don’t believe is lying about his illness, began taking the antiviral drug Remdesivir. Regeneron confirmed that it provided the experimental antibody cocktail REGN-COV2 to the White House under a compassionate use request, allowing a patient who has a life-threatening condition or serious disease or condition to receive a trial medical product when “no comparable or satisfactory alternative therapy options are available.”

Here’s my concern. If in the next 10 days the president recovers, won’t that allow him to claim the following: (1) If at age 74 with underlying risk conditions he can survive, so can everyone; (2) since Remdesivir worked, there’s ample reason for the drug’s being given emergency release authorization by the FDA; and (3) therefore, both of these prove that we are indeed “rounding the corner” in this pandemic. Such a scenario could help Trump neutralize the coronavirus issue in the campaign. Perhaps I’m overthinking. But as a communication scholar who for over 40 years studied many instances where rhetoric creates dangerous false realities, I am suspicious. If there’s one thing we have learned in the last four years, with Trump there is always reason to be on guard.