Fascists on parade!
Well, it’s finally happened: the Nazis have arrived in Texas and pretty much the rest of the United States. I couldn’t believe my ears when I heard on the evening news to “urge,” and I do stress urge, people to turn others in for not wearing masks. You get a warning, then a $250 fine. The bounty on a Jew was $2; they have upped the ante. Then the Gestapo steps in — a police car in front of the grocery store. What happens after the fine? A march to the death camps or just a trip to jail? This is America, not Nazi Germany all over again. Our freedom is being taken away from us. Get it back.
Susan Peterson, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: In the interest of accuracy, Gov. Greg Abbott’s order establishes fines of up to $250 per violation after an initial warning but no jail time.
* * *
Imagine a fake president covered in makeup and hair spray. He thinks windmills cause cancer, assumes Frederick Douglass is still alive, remarks that “people are dying who have never died before,” labels COVID-19 a Democratic hoax, suggests that, like a miracle, the virus will go away and that hydroxychloroquine can protect/treat the virus (multiple people died taking this drug), suggests that “light” inside the body can clean the lungs, that drinking bleach can provide a cure, that “Anybody that needs a test, gets a test.” He believes that “my crimes can’t be investigated while I’m president of the United States.” This is the guy who said “China has been working very hard to contain the coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American people, I want to thank President Xi!”
Henry Wallace wrote, “A fascist is one whose lust for money or power is combined with such an intensity of intolerance toward those of other races, parties, classes, religions, cultures, regions or nations as to make him ruthless in his use of deceit or violence to attain his ends.” Those in the Trump cult are willing to accept fascism over our republic to achieve their goals.
Pam Neal, Temple
Airport tryst?
An unforeseen blessing of laughter crossed the path of two O’Hare travelers several years ago when a fellow passenger approached my husband and chuckled to point out their matching Hawaiian summer shirts.
“They might get us mixed up in there because we look just alike,” the younger man quipped.
“No,” Wayne countered. “I don’t think so. I’m older and have more hair than you!”
While it was but a brief, momentary bonding, Wayne reflects fondly: “I regret our not exchanging contact information, but that man will always be in my heart — and prayers.”
Tryst? By definition, a specially designed meeting for two. That day, with the Creator in their midst.
Kay King-Hill, Eddy
